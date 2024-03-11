fbpx
    Court Frees 16 Touts Accused of Harassing Pedestrians 

    Milimani Law Courts.[COURTRESY]

    A Milimani court on Monday freed 16 touts who had been arrested for causing commotion and harassing passengers. 

    They appeared before Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina and pleaded guilty to calling and pulling pedestrians which resulted in obstruction of free passage of pedestrians.

    While discharging them Onyina considered their youthful ages and nature of the offence.

    “….The fact that they have been in custody since they were arrested, that’s enough punishment for the offence. They are discharged under section 35(1) of the Penal Code,” ruled the magistrate

    They include; Kelvin Kisilu, Fabish Ongoro,Collins Simiyu, Peter Mwaura, Samuel Hoongh, Martin Lawangi, Morris Nganga, Patrick Gitau, Peter Nyota, Brian Kithongo, Isaac Karaka, Devin Azenga, Philip Kariuki Kanyi, Dominic Muriithi, Martin Kawese and Peter Mwangi

    According to the police officers from Kamukunji police and Central police station while they were on their normal patrol duties, on March 8 and 9 respectively, they came across a group of young men calling and pulling pedestrians to board vehicles along Latema Road and Country Bus.

    As a result, they arrested them for obstructing free passage of public streets.

