Court Frees 187 People Arrested in Anti-tax Protests in Nairobi on Bond

After a long day in court stretching late into the night, the Magistrates Court at Milimani rendered its ruling on the 187 people arrested and charged following July 2 anti taxes protests.

The court Wednesday night granted each of the children arrested a personal bond of Sh10,000 and ordered that they be held at Capitol Hill police station separate from the adults as they provide details of their parents in accordance with the bond terms.

The adults were each given personal bond of Sh50,000 and will be released after providing details of their close family and relatives.

To prevent the recent habit of police frustrating release processes even after court orders are issued, the court gave the police a deadline of 10am Thursday by which time all relevant details of the arrested persons ought to have been recorded and their release secured.

The matter will be mentioned Thursday for directions on how children can be given protection as most are orphaned street children.

The police had asked the court to allow him to detain the group who allegedly assaulted a police officer and maliciously damaged properties for 21 days pending investigations.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) through 10 miscellaneous application files told trial magistrate Wandia Nyamu that they are investigating a case of malicious damage of properties, breaking into a building, assaulting a police officer and obstructing police officers in the execution of their duties.

Corporal George Karanja said he was apprehensive that the 187 including 18 minors will jeorpadize the investigations if released.

Karanja wanted them to be detained at Gigiri, Capital Hill, Kilimani and Muthangari police stations to enable the investigating team to complete the investigations.

“I pray this honorable court issue custodial orders authorizing holding of the respondents for 21 days to enable investigators ascertain the extent of destruction and complete the investigation process,” read court documents.

According to Karanja, the suspects were arrested on July 2, between 0900hrs and 2000hrs at Nairobi central district demonstrating agitating for the rejection of the Finance Bill 2024/2025 and in the process they turned chaotic thereby breaking into several business premises within the CBD.

Karanja alleged that the protestors assaulted a police officer of Rapid Deployment Unit who sustained a bullet shot and that the bullet was fired by one of the protesters.

Karanja also informed court that the protesters barricaded roads using wooden coffins and were stealing from unsuspecting members of the public.

The court heard that the 187 protesters were arrested at the scene of the crime and 14 coffins recovered and in the process, one police motor vehicle- a Nissan Xtrail was extensively damaged.

“Investigations into the offence are ongoing and we are yet to recover the firearm that was used by the protestors during the demonstration,” the court was told.

The police further allege that the arrested protesters are a flight risk as their places of abode remains unknown.

The defence however vehemently opposed the police’s application and asked the court to release the suspects on their personal bond

Hosea Manwa representative Law Society of Kenya (LSK) told the court that the praying for 21 days to conduct investigations is at the expense of the youths who mainly were found exercising their democratic and constitutional right guaranteed under article 37 of the constitution.

He further accused the police of teaming up with the Director of Public Prosecution to “teach a lesson” to demonstrating youths by depriving them their right to liberty.

“The whole country is alive to the movement that has been started by the youth a movement that is intended to bring both accountability, and transparency to the actions taken by the executive in response the executive through the arm of the police has teamed up with the ODPP to teach a lesson to demonstrating youths by way of this application by depriving them off their liberty,” the court was told.

Further the court heard that all the accused person were being held in the same place despite their gender and age.

“We are requesting this application be dismissed and if need be give reasonable terms to the suspects to secure their attendance at the respective police stations as the police conduct their investigations.”

Defence argued that the prosecution had not disclosed compelling reasons to detain the suspect and that the court is being used after the state faced rebellion and protest due to the abductions.

“The application acutely threatens the inviolable right to a fair trial as preserved under Article 50 of the constitution.”

The magistrate released the group.