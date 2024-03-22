Court Freezes Norwegian Man’s Assets in Property Tussle 

A Mombasa court on Friday froze all bank accounts, assets, and properties belonging to a Norwegian man involved in a legal tussle with his wife.

The property belong to Sverre Ingvar Amervik, Ingvar Investments Limited, and Selina Dela Mwatsuma.

Justice Gregory Mutai ordered Ingvar Investments Limited and Selina Dela Mwatsuma to be enjoined in the petition where, Ingvar Asmerik has been sued.

The estranged wife Joyce Mueni of Ingvar Asmerik moved to court on March 14, seeking orders to have her husband’s company Ingvar investments and alleged girlfriend Selina Depa Mwatsuma included in the suit.

“I have perused petition dates 14th March 2024 and read the affidavit , upon reading the affidavit of service dated March 22, iam certified that the same was served. The respondent and interested parties are absent no reason has been given for the absence, I allow the application in terms of prayer 2,3 and 4,” said Justice Mutai

Joyce Mueni through her lawyer Elikana Mogaka alleged that while attempting to serve court orders she discovered that her husband had transferred all properties owned by his company to his alleged girlfriend in what she terms as an attempt to defraud her of her shares of the matrimonial property.

Seline Mwatsuma is the current director of Ingvar Investments Limited.

Police in Kiambu are to “investigate, compile and table and or present all known accounts, assets and properties owned by both Ingvar Investment Limited and the Respondent pending inter- parties hearing and final disposition of this Application.”

Mueni has so far sued her husband in a matrimonial court, divorce court and land and environment court.

When the matter came up for mention on Friday, the court heard that the respondents were yet to enter an appearance despite being served court documents multiple times.

“In other matters they have responded. It‘s before you that they do not seem to enter appearance.”

“They are aware of court proceedings of the divorce and land court. Allow this application just enough for them to be compelled to appear before you,” Mogaka pleaded with the court.

Mueni in her petition sought orders freezing her husband, his company and alleged girlfriend’s bank accounts which the court has since granted.

“By order of this Honorable Court direct the immediate freeze, caution and or preservation of all Bank, MPesa, Fintech, assets and or other accounts, and all other assets both moveable and immoveable registered to Sverre Ingvar Amervik, Ingvar Investments Limited and Selina Dela Mwatsuma, the so-called Respondent, 2nd Proposed Respondent and 3rd Proposed Respondent,” the papers read.

She said the respondent, while still married, resigned as director and transferred a 1000 shares to Selina Dela Mwatsuma on July 5, 2021 potentially to deprive her of her rightful share of matrimonial property.

Additionally, five matrimonial properties were transferred to Ingvar Investments Limited and two to Selina Dela Mwatsuma without spousal consent.

Justice Mutai on March 13, froze assets worth Sh100 million held by Ingvar and his company.

Further, he ordered Ingvar to table all known matrimonial properties acquired during the substance of their marriage and to submit all title documents and any documents pertaining to the properties pending hearing and determination of the application.

“In the interest of justice this honorable court will issue orders in terms of prayers 2,5 and 6 of the originating summons pending the hearing of the said summons inter-parties.”

Mueni moved to court on grounds that her husband Sverre Ingvar Asmervik has purportedly sold, transferred and disposed of matrimonial properties of the marriage without any justification in law.