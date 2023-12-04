Court Halts Privatization of 11 Parastatals

A High Court has temporarily suspended the sale of 11 parastatals.

Those set to be privatized include the Kenya International Convention Centre (KICC) and Kenya Pipeline Company, Rivatex, Kenya Seed Company, among others.

ODM through Advocate Jackson Awele argued that the public was not allowed to give its views on the Privatization Act which made it easier to sell the state entities to private companies.

“A conservatory order is hereby issued suspending the implementation of section 21 (1) of the Privatization Act 2023 or any decisions made pursuant to that section, until 6th February 2024,” said Justice Chacha Mwita.

The Raila Odinga-led outfit also stated that some public assets like the KICC, Kenya Pipeline Company, Kenya Literature Bureau, and Kenya Seed Company can only be privatized through a referendum.

The Orange party wondered why the government was in a rush to sell the parastatals.

Read: Kenya Pipeline, KICC Among 11 State Entities Set to be Privatized

“At best, the only supposed justification for the intended sales are the reported conditionalities imposed by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund for the sale of state corporations to repay alleged foreign debt obligations,” said ODM in court papers.

“Neither the public nor the Petitioner was given a reasonable and/or meaningful opportunity to comment on or contribute to the substantive provisions of the impugned amendments at any stage before their passage by the National Assembly.”

Justice Mwita directed ODM to serve their papers to the respondents; Speaker of the National Assembly, CS Treasury and the Attorney General, immediately.

The respondents are to file their responses within 5 days.

Highlighting of submissions will be done on February 6, 2024.