Court Issues Warrant of Arrest Against Suspect who Assaulted a British Woman in Eastleigh

A warrant of arrest was Thursday issued against a suspect who allegedly assaulted a British national in Eastleigh,Nairobi.

The warrant against Abdihakim Saudi Jama was issued by Makadara Senior principal magistrate Hellen Onkwani after he failed to appear in court for the hearing of his assault case against Ayni Hussein Muhammud.

Onkwani also cancelled Sh50,000 bond that the accused paid to have his freedom as he argued his case out of prison.

Muhammad had sued Jama for assault and causing her bodily harm on October 19, 2022 which Jama has denied.

A doctor testified at the court in an assault case on a British national in Nairobi’s Eastleigh area.

This was in a case where the woman has sued Jama for assault.

Jama has denied charges of assault and causing bodily harm.

Jama’s lawyer Pharis Mbugua said he was away in China attending to his sick mother who is admitted in a hospital there.

“Your honour the accused person flew out of the country to China where he is taking care of her ailing mother and we request the court to grant us another mention day,” said the lawyer.

He promised to ensure that the accused was in court during the next mention day of the case.

On December 14, 2023 the suspect again failed to appear in court again during the hearing of the case as he was reported to be out of the country.

The court issued the warrant of arrest orders and the prosecution side said that Jama was trying to use delaying tactics in the case as he’s always reported to be out of the country when the case is due in order to prolong it.

The complainant’s lawyer Abdul Hakim indicated that reports of accused not being in court always was a clear indication that Jama was not respecting courts.

Charles Marwa a DCI officer from serious crimes unit told the court that he had honoured summons to appear in court over among other claims that Jama had issued threats among them on the life of the complainant Muhammud and that with other officers they were investigating the claims.

In the case Muhammud who is a British national of Somali origin reported that Jama, who was her employee tried to steal her business in Eastleigh in 2020.

This was during the COVID-19 pandemic that forced Muhammud to be out of the country for long.

She added that she sent clothes from London and China to her three shops in Eastleigh as stock, and even had the ability to monitor the business remotely through CCTV.

“I was shocked when I discovered that my trusted business worker has registered the three shops under his own name, disregarding our previous communication,” the business lady says in papers presented in court.

Muhammud added that when she came back to the country she sought assistance from the local business community and elders in reclaiming her business which she claimed she had worked hard to build.

She went on to state that after hearing both parties’ arguments, the community and elders decided to divide the three shops between them, insisting that Muhammud surrender one of the shops to her employee (Jama).

Muhammud didn’t agree to the suggestion claiming that she had single-handedly stocked the shop, paid rent and covered other workers’ salaries.

The case will be mentioned on February 22.

Jama is also facing another charge at a Milimani court where he was charged on July 11, 2023 before principal Magistrate Zainab Abdul of allegedly obtaining registration by false pretense contrary to section 320 of the penal code.

He denied the charge when it was read to him and was released on a cash bail of Sh30,000 plus two contact persons.

The prosecution side stated that between March 01, 2011 and June 03, 20212 while in Isiolo county, Jama jointly with others not before court wilfully procured a Kenyan national identity card number in the name of Abdihakim Saidi Jama by falsely pretending that he was the son of Fatuma Mohamed of Kenyan national identity card a fact he knew to be false.

And to his disadvantage, he last December unsuccessfully contested as a mayor in Mogadishu. This indicates he is not a Kenyan.