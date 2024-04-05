Court Issues Warrant of Arrest for Suspect Wanted Over Online Fraud

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) obtained a warrant of arrest for a suspected imposter wanted over cyber crime cases in Nairobi.

This is after a court issued the warrant on the suspect, Kevin Kiprono, who allegedly impersonated a system administrator at a mobile money application and hacked the system leading to the loss of huge sums of money.

Kiprono is wanted by DCI Serious Crime Unit being a suspect in a case of Impersonation and unauthorized access to a computer system reported at Parklands Police Station.”

In the case, he is implicated, Kiprono is believed to have hacked a mobile money App leading to the loss of huge sums of money and thereafter holing up.

DCI says Kiprono had been arrested but was released last year on December 19, on a police cash bail pending the conclusion of investigations.

He however failed to show up on the compelled date.

Detectives are urging the public to assist with any information that may help to nab the suspect, further ordering Kiprono to present himself to any nearest police station.

“Equally, should this post be received by Kevin Kiprono, you are hereby ordered to present yourself to any police station for further legal action,” DCI noted.

The post elicited varied reactions online.

This is the latest case of online fraud being reported. Many others are pending in various stages of investigations. The suspects involved mostly are students.