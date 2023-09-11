Court Issues Warrants of Arrest for Four Witnesses in Ex-CS Henry Rotich Graft Case

A Nairobi magistrate has issued warrants of arrest for four witnesses lined up to testify in the graft case against former Treasury CS Henry Rotich.

On Monday, Anti-Corruption Court magistrate Eunice Kagure Nyutu ordered the police to arrest Mutungu Mwai Wanjohi, Boniface Mamboleo, Samuel Kimutai Kosgey and Cecilia Kaluka.

The four failed to show up in court despite having been bonded last week.

The orders came after State Counsel asked for adjournment saying the Director of Public Prosecutions needed to give new directions in the matter.

The prosecution therefore requested that the hearing be postponed until later this week in order to await further instructions from the new DPP, who might be sworn in on Thursday.

But the magistrate insisted that case be heard quickly in her court.

“I find the reasons given by the prosecution seeking to take out the hearing dates for this week pending the post-vetting of the incoming DPP is not justifiable. This court cannot be held hostage through unverifiable instructions given to the prosecutor by word of mouth and therefore the application for adjournment is denied,” Nyutu directed.

“Further this court issues warrants of arrest for the said witnesses Mutungu Mwai Wanjohi, Boniface Mamboleo, Samuel Kimutai Kosgey and Cecilia Kaluka.

“These are public servants who are in public offices. I direct the DCI to arrest and bring them to court.”

11 witnesses in total had been bonded as of last week. Only David Walunya Ong’are was present in court, but he was ill and was unable to give his testimony.

