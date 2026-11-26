The High Court has cleared a regulatory hurdle for the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) by discharging conservatory orders that had temporarily halted the implementation of guidelines expanding the scope of practice for community oral health providers.

The ruling potentially opens the way for the disputed regulatory directives to proceed, although the substantive legal challenge over their legality remains pending before the court.

Hon. Lady Justice Patricia M. Nyaundi, SC, discharged the interim orders on Thursday, November 26, 2026, in Petition No. HCCHRPET/E499/2026 at the Milimani High Court.

The orders, issued on August 11, 2026, had restrained KMPDC from implementing administrative decisions relating to the expanded scope of practice for community oral health officers and other non-dentist practitioners pending determination of the legal challenge.

The petition was filed by Dr. Kahura Mundia, Dr. Arnold Malit and the Kenya Dental Association (KDA) against KMPDC, the Cabinet Secretary for Health and other parties, challenging the regulatory changes and the process through which they were introduced.

Regulatory freedom amid unresolved legal questions

The discharge of the interim conservatory orders removes the temporary court-imposed restriction that had prevented the council from implementing the contested directives.

However, Thursday’s ruling does not amount to a final judicial endorsement of the expanded scope of practice or a determination that the regulatory changes were lawfully introduced. Those questions remain central to the pending proceedings.

The Kenya Dental Association has previously argued that professional scopes of practice must be grounded in law, appropriate training, demonstrated competencies and established professional standards, warning that regulatory changes could raise patient safety and accountability concerns if introduced without proper safeguards.

The association has maintained that its challenge is not intended to undermine other oral healthcare professionals, but to ensure that practitioners operate within legally defined and appropriately regulated professional boundaries. The Standard

Written submissions to determine the next phase

Justice Nyaundi directed that the application dated November 16, 2026, be canvassed through written submissions, giving the petitioners 14 days to file their arguments.

The respondents and interested parties will have 14 days from the date of service to file their respective responses.

The matter will return to court on March 1, 2027, for a mention to confirm compliance with the filing directions and for further directions.

The ruling shifts the immediate legal landscape of the dispute, with the regulatory impasse no longer protected by the August conservatory orders, while the wider constitutional and legal questions surrounding the expansion of oral healthcare practice await further judicial consideration.