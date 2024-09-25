Court of Appeal Allows EACC to Pursue Kidero Wealth in Graft Case 

The Court of Appeal sitting in Nairobi dismissed a petition filed by former Nairobi Governor Dr Evans Kidero seeking to stop Ethics Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) from investigating his bank accounts.

The Judgement was delivered on Friday, September 20 2024 by justices Daniel Musinga, Milton Makhandia and Sankale Kantai.

Kidero moved to the High Court in 2016 after EACC obtained orders from the Chief Magistrate’s Court to access multiple bank accounts linked to the Governor on investigations into allegations of corruption, economic crimes and unexplained wealth allegedly amassed during his tenure as Nairobi Governor and Managing Director of Mumias Sugar Company.

In a Judgement delivered on June 8, 2018, the High Court judges George Odunga, Chacha Mwita and John Mativo threw out Kidero’s bid to stop EACC prompting the further appeal to the Appellate Court.

In his appeal, Kidero had argued that the various sections of the law granting EACC investigative powers were unconstitutional and a threat to his fundamental rights and freedoms.

In effect, the Court of Appeal Judgement clears the way for EACC to finalize the investigations.