The Court of Appeal overturned the conviction and death sentence of a man who spent nearly nine years in prison after finding critical gaps in evidence linking him to a mobile phone recovered at the scene of a fatal robbery.

A three-judge bench comprising Justices P. Nyamweya, R. Ngetich and S. Radido allowed an appeal by Moses Wanjala Mpalia, quashed his conviction for robbery with violence and ordered his immediate release unless otherwise lawfully held.

In a judgment delivered in Kakamega, the appellate court ruled that although mobile phone registration records obtained from Safaricom were admissible, they did not conclusively establish that Mpalia had registered or owned the SIM card found in a Nokia phone recovered at the crime scene.

Mpalia had been convicted over the robbery and killing of Daniel Nyongesa, a boda-boda rider who was attacked on December 29, 2016, at Muslim Estate in Busia County.

The prosecution told the trial court that Mpalia and his accomplices, armed with a club, attacked Nyongesa and stole his motorcycle valued at Sh100,000.

The rider was subsequently found dead with head injuries. A postmortem examination established that he died from bleeding into the brain caused by the injuries.

Investigators recovered two mobile phones, a Samsung and a Nokia, alongside a bloodstained club at the scene. Nyongesa’s mother identified the Samsung phone as belonging to her son.

However, the prosecution’s case against Mpalia largely rested on Safaricom records indicating that the SIM card found in the Nokia phone had been registered using an identity card number associated with him.

The Court of Appeal identified significant inconsistencies in the records used to establish the alleged connection.

According to the judges, Safaricom’s records identified the subscriber as Moses Mopaya, while another variation in the court record referred to him as Moses Mupiah. The appellant, however, had been charged as Moses Wanjala Mpalia.

Although Mpalia acknowledged during the trial that the identity card number appearing in the Safaricom records belonged to him, he denied owning the telephone number linked to the recovered handset.

The judges noted that investigators claimed to have seized Mpalia’s national identity card following his arrest and compared its details with those contained in the telecommunications records.

However, the identity card was never produced in court, leaving the judges unable to independently establish the names appearing against the identification number.

The prosecution also failed to produce the original SIM card registration form, which could have established who presented the identity card and registered the telephone number.

The judges said the absence of the two crucial documents left open the possibility that another person could have used Mpalia’s identification details to register the SIM card.

“The chain between the phone recovered at the scene and the appellant broke at two points, each of which the prosecution had to prove,” the court held.

On the admissibility of the Safaricom records, the appellate court rejected Mpalia’s argument that the information amounted to hearsay because no employee of the telecommunications company had testified.

However, the judges emphasised that the admissibility of evidence did not automatically make it sufficient to establish criminal responsibility.

The court also rejected the prosecution’s reliance on Section 111 of the Evidence Act to shift the burden of explaining the presence of the phone to Mpalia before establishing a credible connection between him and the device.

It stressed that the responsibility to prove the charge beyond reasonable doubt remained with the prosecution and could not be transferred to an accused person simply because his explanation appeared unconvincing.

The judges concluded that the missing evidence went to the foundation of the prosecution’s case and undermined the reliability of the conviction.

They further ruled that subjecting Mpalia to another trial over the same charge would be unjust.

Consequently, the Court of Appeal quashed his conviction, set aside the death sentence and ordered his immediate release unless he was being held on another lawful ground.