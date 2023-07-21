Court Orders IG Koome to Produce Raila’s Bodyguard Maurice Ogeta

The High Court has ordered Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome to produce Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga’s bodyguard Maurice Ogeta in any court in the country.

Ogeta was arrested on Wednesday on his way to work and has been missing ever since.

His family on Friday said it was concerning that their kin has not been presented in court yet he was taken more than 24 hours ago.

They also noted that he is the only “abductee” yet to be arraigned and his whereabouts are still unknown.

“We wish to bring to the attention of local and international human rights organizations such as Kenya Human Rights Commission and Amnesty International and the international community in general, that Mr. Ogeta has neither been released nor presented and charged in court within twenty-four hours as stipulated in law. More disturbing is the fact that the family and community do not know the whereabouts of Mr Ogeta and he remains the only abductee yet to be produced in court,” said the family in a statement.

Further, the family denounced the continued illegal detention of Ogeta in ex-communicado and “the studious silence of key institutions such the Directorate of Prosecutions and IPOA regarding this matter.”

“We are therefore appealing to local and international human rights organizations to assist us in highlighting the plight of Mr Ogeta and to pile pressure on the Kenya government to release him with immediate effect or arraign him in court as stipulated in law,” they added.

On Thursday, Raila denied reports that Ogeta had been released.

ODM communications director Philip Etale said Ogeta was accosted by unknown individuals suspected to be police officers on his way to work.

The alleged cops flagged him down and then bundled him in his car’s boot.

