Court Orders State to Produce Ex MCA Osman Khalifa Abdi

The High Court Thursday ordered the Attorney General and the Director of Public Prosecutions to produce Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja’s key liason person Osman Khalif Abdi.

This follows his alleged abduction on November 10.

Justice Chacha Mwita said the two should produce Osman in Milimani or any other court on 17 November..

If not, they should “show cause why the said Osman should not be released”

The orders follow after his wife Yasmin Osman filed the application in court.

Through Advocate Eric Theuri, Yasmin told the court that her husband was kidnapped on November 10 at about 4pm outside the Sarit Centre Shopping Mall.

She said his whereabouts remain unknown to date even after reporting the incident at Pangani police station.

“We were just coming out of Sarit when we met about six unidentified armed people who claimed to have been looking for Osman,” reads the document in part.

Yasmin said people grabbed her husband and took off in a silver motor vehicle.

Yasmin said she tried to resist the said abduction process but she was met with violence from the abductors.

“I proceeded to report the incidents of assault and abduction at parkland police station but there has been no response,” she said.

She argued that the lack of interest from the police officers infer that they are aware of her husbands whereabouts.

“I am apprehensive that the life of my husband is in grave danger,” she says.

Attempts to request for cctv footage from Sarit Centre were unsuccessful.

“They told me I had to furnish them with a letter from the police officers before they could release the footage to me,” she says.

Mwita directed the pleadings filed in court s be served immediately upon the AG, DPP, Inspector General of Police, Safaricom and the Sarit Centre Shopping Mall.

Osman has been under probe over claims of obtaining by false pretenses.

A number of developers had complained to police over the claims. It is not clear if this is the reasons for his alleged abduction.