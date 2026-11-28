The High Court in Machakos has temporarily restrained Africa Uncensored Limited and its Chief Executive Officer, John-Allan Namu, from publishing a documentary containing the identity and personal details of a prosecution witness in an ongoing murder and extortion case.

Lady Justice Noel Adagi issued the conservatory orders on November 24, 2026, following a constitutional petition filed by George Makuthi Thomas, who claims the documentary exposed him to potential harm by identifying him as a key witness in a criminal case before the Milimani Law Courts.

The petition centres on a 57-minute documentary titled Beg, Borrow, Steal: Kenya’s Budgeted Corruption and The China Connection, published by Africa Uncensored on November 15, 2026.

The documentary investigated alleged corruption and money laundering involving billions of shillings in infrastructure projects funded through Chinese loans.

However, Thomas argues that the production relied on covert recordings of him, identifying him by name, displaying his national identity card and broadcasting his image and voice. It also reportedly identified his wife, describing her as a “front”.

Thomas is a key prosecution witness in Milimani Criminal Case No. E413 of 2023, in which Musaari Kahiga Syong’oh and Alvin Nzomo Muthami are facing charges of conspiracy to murder and extortion.

“I am a witness for the prosecution in Milimani MCCR No. E413 of 2023.”, read the court documents.

“..In which the 3rd Respondent, Musaari Kahiga Syong’oh, and the 4th Respondent, Alvin Nzomo Muthami, are the accused persons.”

In court documents, Thomas alleges that the recordings used in the documentary were obtained under duress in 2023 after Syong’oh allegedly threatened to kill him, claiming he had been sent to assassinate him.

He further told the court that he formally disowned the recordings and a handwritten statement on July 15, 2023, through a statement recorded at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) offices in Parklands.

According to Thomas, the documentary failed to disclose that he had recanted the statements, instead presenting the recordings as a genuine confession and portraying him as a whistleblower and key operative in the alleged corruption network.

The petitioner also raised concerns about his interactions with Namu ahead of the documentary’s publication.

He told the court that Namu first contacted him through WhatsApp on April 2, 2025, indicating that he had obtained his telephone number from Syong’oh.

On November 11, 2026, Africa Uncensored allegedly sent him a letter titled “Publication Whistleblower Confession & Operational Details”, giving him less than 48 hours to respond to the allegations.

The following day, Syong’oh allegedly forwarded the same letter to him through WhatsApp, urging him to make contact as soon as possible.

Thomas said the communications left him feeling threatened, prompting him to report Namu and Syong’oh at Parklands Police Station on November 12, 2026, under OB No. 82/12/11/2026.

The documentary was subsequently released on November 15, with court filings indicating that it had attracted more than 455,000 views on YouTube by November 20. Related interviews on Spice FM and KTN News also reportedly generated significant viewership.

Through his lawyers, Betty Wamukore & Owiti Company Advocates, Thomas argued that the publication violated his constitutional rights to life, human dignity and privacy under Articles 26, 28 and 31 of the Constitution.

He also cited the Data Protection Act, 2019, arguing that his personal information and sensitive family details had been published without his consent.

The petitioner further argued that the disclosure placed his safety at risk, particularly with the criminal trial scheduled to resume on December 8 and 9, 2026.

While acknowledging constitutional protections for freedom of expression and the media under Articles 33 and 34, Thomas maintained that those freedoms are not absolute and should not override the safety and privacy rights of a threatened prosecution witness.

He also argued that the journalistic exemption under Section 52 of the Data Protection Act could not justify the publication of information that allegedly exposed him to danger and contravened professional media standards.

In her orders, Justice Adagi restrained Africa Uncensored and Namu from publishing or disseminating the documentary and directed that it be withdrawn from public access until all passages relating to the petitioner are permanently removed.

The court also directed the respondents to preserve all original footage, scripts and metadata relating to Thomas.

The petitioner had additionally sought orders compelling Google, X Corp. and Meta Platforms to remove the documentary and related content from their platforms globally.

He also sought an order directing the Witness Protection Agency to assess him for protection.

Justice Adagi directed that the application be served on all parties, including the technology companies, and that responses be filed within 14 days.

The judge, however, declined to certify the application as urgent.

The matter will be mentioned on January 21, 2027, for further directions.

“In the meantime, a temporary conservatory order is issued restraining the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th Respondents, whether by themselves, their directors, officers, employees, agents or assigns, or by any person acting on their instructions or in concert with them, from publishing, republishing, broadcasting, streaming, uploading, posting, sharing, linking to or otherwise disseminating, in any medium or on any platform, any recording, photograph, image, voice, likeness, statement, written account or private communication of the Petitioner, any image or copy of his identity documents, or the name, image or particulars of his wife, whether in the documentary titled “Beg, Borrow, Steal: Kenya’s Budgeted Corruption and The China Connection” (“the documentary”), its trailer (“the trailer”), the post on X carrying the trailer (“the X post”), the interviews of the 2nd Respondent identified in prayer 4(a) hereof (“the interview videos”), or in any excerpt, clip, transcript, article, post or other material derived from any of them, or in any interview or program; and from describing the Petitioner, in any medium, as a “whistleblower”, as an “operative” of any scheme, as a source of the documentary, or as having made a “confession”; PROVIDED THAT nothing in this order shall restrain the fair and accurate reporting of judicial proceedings, or reporting on any matter that does not identify the Petitioner or his wife,” ruled the court.