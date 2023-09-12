Court Stops ODM From Expelling Jalang’o, Ojienda, Odhiambo

Political Parties Disputes Tribunal Committee has temporarily stopped the ODM party from expelling Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo, Lang’ata’s Jalang’o and Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda.

The lawmakers were among five axed from the Raila Odinga-led party last week over gross misconduct.

The party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) said the five defied party position.

“The NEC has resolved to expel from the party Hon. Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Sen. Tom Ojienda (Kisumu), Hon. Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Hon. Felix Odiwuor (Lang’ata) and Hon Caroli Omondi (Suba South) for defying party position and gross misconduct,” said the party.

Orders issued Tuesday by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal are pending the hearing of a case filed on Monday challenging their expulsion.

“In the interim and pending the hearing and determination of this Application, this Honourable Tribunal hereby issues interim conservatory orders staying the implementation and/or execution of the decision of the 1st Respondent to expel the Complainant/Applicant, Hon. Phelix Odiwuor Kodhe, from the Orange Democratic Movement Party,” read court papers.

The matter will be mentioned on September 25.

