Court Stops Planned Prosecution of COB Nyakang’o Over Telkom Sale

The High court has issued an order stopping the arrest and prosecution of Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o over the controversial buyout of Telkom Kenya at a cost of Sh6 billion.

The order was issued after Nyakang’o through Advocate Danstan Omari told the court that she is fearful that the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission, the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Attorney General (respondents) are devising a plan including having her take plea in a bid to remove me form office,”

The order by Justice Chacha Mwita reads “a conservatory order is hereby issued restraining the respondents from arresting, charging or prosecuting the petitioner in relation to matters pertaining to her duties as the Controller of Budget until 13th March 2024”.

The Judge directed that the pleadings be served on the respondents and Interested Party immediately.

The respondents and interested party will thereafter have 7 days after service to file and serve written submissions not exceeding 10 pages.

In her court papers, Nyakang’o says she is perturbed by news of Criminal charges against her after an alleged inquiry into the allegations of conflict of interest and corruption in the acquisition of Telkom Kenya shares by the government of Kenya from Helios investments limited at a cost of Sh6 billion in the financial year 2022/2023.

“I believe my tribulations emanate from my recent whistle blowing where I indicated that I was forced to approve or release Sh15 billion,” she says.

She says she is innocent maintaining that she has not committed any offences.

“I’m ready and willing to submit herselt to a just and fair legal process in which her rights will be respected and protected,” she says.