Court Suspends DIG Kanja’s Ban on Public Protests 

The High Court Thursday suspended a decision taken by the National Police Service to ban public demonstrations in Nairobi.

Justice Bahati Mwamuye issued the temporary order and certified the matter filed by Katiba Institute as urgent.

The decision by NPS was relayed in a press releases dated July 17.

It was titled “planned public demonstrations by Kenyan youths on July 18, 2024.”

It was signed by the acting Inspector General of police Douglas Kanja.

His pronouncement prompted heavy deployment of police on Nairobi streets on Thursday July 17.

Kanja said the organizers of the protests do not have leaders.

“As a result, no demonstrations will be permitted in the Nairobi Central Business District and its surroundings until further notice to ensure public safety,” he said.

Kanja said the protests that began in June have not only led to massive destruction of property but also tremendous loss of lives following the infiltration by criminal elements.

Kanja said police had received information about a plot by the said criminal elements to continue causing destruction during the protests, including one reportedly planned for Thursday, July 18, 2024.

He said since the leadership of the youthful protesters is not known, the police are unable to ensure their security hence has resolved to institute the said ban.

“In keeping with our Constitutional role and in the interest of national security, we wish to inform the public that we have credible intelligence that organized criminal groups are planning to take advantage of the ongoing pretests to execute their attacks including looting,” said the acting IG.

More than 50 people have died out of the protests. More than 400 others were injured and property destroyed by goons.

The demos started over proposed Finance Bill 2024. The demonstrators raided parliament in the drama and in anger over the passage of the bill.