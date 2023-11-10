Court Suspends Increase of ID, Passport Application Charges

The High Court Thursday suspended a Gazette notice that increased charges on a number of government services including application of national identification cards and passports.

This is after a petitioner moved to court challenging the gazette notice dated November 6, 2023.

“A conservatory order be and is hereby issued suspending Gazette Notices No. 15239-15242 dated 6th November 2023 and/or any other document purporting to give authority to increase or review the charges/fees/levies specified therein pending the hearing and determination of this Application inter-parties,” ordered Justice Lawrence Mugambi.

Petitioner Dr Magare Gikenyi argued that the cost for the listed services was increased arbitrarily without any formula or public participation whatsoever.

He further argued that the increase is likely to affect young Kenyans and hence make it difficult for them to get Identity cards, which will lead to an inability to get job opportunities.

“That from the foregoing, this action of the respondents will lead to inter alia loss of public confidence and outright abuse of political power to the detriment of many other young Kenyans in the county,” reads the petition.

The matter will come up for confirmation of compliance and further directions on November 29, 2023.

The government, through the State Department of Immigration and Citizen Services, revised charges including for passport, ID, work permit, birth and death certificate applications.

In a special gazette notice, Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) Prof. Kithure Kindiki announced that the fee for the standard 34-page passport application has surged to Sh7,500 up from the current Sh4,500.

A 50-page ordinary passport will now cost applicants Sh9,500 from the existing Sh6,000 while the application fee for a 66-page ordinary passport has shot up by Sh5,000 to Sh12,500.

Following the gazettement of the new charges, first-time ID applicants would be required to pay Sh1,000 to acquire the documents that were formerly issued at no cost.

The replacement of lost IDs will require a payment of Sh1,000, marking a tenfold increase from the current Sh100.

The move caused uproar with many accusing the government of being insensitive.