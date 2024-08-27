Court Suspends KUPPET Strike After TSC Sues

A judge on Tuesday suspended the Nationwide strike by the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET).

The Employment and Labor Relations court Judge James Rika suspended the strike pending the determination of a petition filed by Teacher service commission (TSC).

“Pending hearing and determination of the Application inter partes, an order of temporary injunction is granted to the Petitioner, restraining the Respondent, its officials, members, employees, agents, or other person acting on its behalf, from withdrawing labour and / or commencing, engaging in, participating or continuing to participate in the intended industrial action, set to commence or 24th August 2024, or any other time thereafter,” stated the order.

The judge further directed KUPPET and the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection to file their responses in the matter within seven days, setting the mention date as September 5, 2024

Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) and sister union, KUPPET, had planned to commence their strike on August 26, over six issues, including the promotion of 130,000 teachers, absorption of 46,000 others on permanent and pensionable terms and remittance of statutory and loan deductions to relevant bodies.

In the petition the ministry of labour and social protection are listed as interested parties.