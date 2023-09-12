Court Temporarily Stops ODM From Expelling Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo

Political Parties Disputes Tribunal Committee has temporarily stopped the ODM party from expelling Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo.
The lawmaker was among five axed from the Raila Odinga-led party last week over gross misconduct.
The party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) said the five defied party position.
“The NEC has resolved to expel from the party Hon. Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Sen. Tom Ojienda (Kisumu), Hon. Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Hon. Felix Odiwuor (Lang’ata) and Hon Caroli Omondi (Suba South) for defying party position and gross misconduct,” said the party.
More to followEmail your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874