Court To Start Hearing Case Of Somali National In Forgery Charges

A Milimani court Tuesday set the hearing of a case where a Somali National is charged with forging a Kenyan National Identity Card to begin on October 2, 2023.

Senior Principal Magistrate Zainab Abdul issued the directions Tuesday 25 July 2023 after confirming the accused Abdihakim Saidi Jama is ready to table the evidence during the hearing.

Jama was first detained at a Makadara court beginning of July for threatening to kill.

Jama threatened to kill businesswoman Ayni Hussein Muhamud over business ownership.

He was later arraigned at Milimani court and charged with obtaining a national identity card through dubious means that he allegedly used to get his passport.

Also Read: Lawyer Charged Over Tweets Predicting Military Takeover in Kenya

He pleaded not guilty and was released on Sh30,000 cash bail.

Ayni sued Jama after he allegedly took over her businesses in Eastleigh and kicked her out where he later registered them under his name.

Ayni who now fears for her life since the defendant was set free on cash bail is preparing to table her exhibits before the court when the hearing of the case begins in October.

The office of the Director of Public Prosecution had informed court that twelve years ago, in Isiolo County Kenya, Jama collaborated jointly with others to procure a Kenyan National Identity Card in the name of Fatuma Mohamed a Kenyan.

The prosecution has lined up several witnesses to testify against Jama who is alleged to be of a Somali National.

In the charge, the prosecution stated that between March 1, 2011 and June 3, 2011 while in Isiolo within Isiolo County in the Republic of Kenya, Jama jointly with others not before court, willfully procured a Kenyan National Identity Card number 29651299 in the name of Abdihakim Saidi Jama by falsely pretending that he were the son of Fatuma Mohamed of Kenyan National Identity Card number 00007005, a fact he knew to be false.

Investigations show Jama fraudulently acquired the Kenyan national ID card, which she later used to dispossess her former employer Aydin of her business in Eastleigh.

Investigations by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) revealed that Jama’s purported birth certificate, which he used to acquire the national ID actually belonged to a woman.

A report dated May 17, 2023 by the National Registration Bureau (NRB) showed that the entry number L0090613/13 in Jama’s birth certificate belonged to Anne Gatwiri Kithure, the DCI said.

Following the allegations, investigations into the matter started where communication was made to the Secretary, NRB requesting for certified copies of the printouts in respect to the ID card and vetting minutes.

A report indicated that the ID card, number 29651299, was issued by Isiolo NRB office, with a certified copy of the birth certificate showing that Jama’s mother was one Fatuma Mohammed.

Investigations were launched after Ayni, a British national of Somali origin, reported that Jama, who was her employee, tried to steal her business in Eastleigh in 2020.

This was during the Covid-19 pandemic that forced her to be out of the country for long.

The woman told police she sent clothes from London and China to her three shops in Eastleigh as stock, and even had the ability to monitor the business remotely through CCTV.

However, her world came crashing down when she discovered that her trusted business worker had registered the three shops under his own name, disregarding their previous communication.

She instead sought assistance from the local business community and elders in reclaiming her business, which she had worked hard to build.

After hearing both parties’ arguments, the community and elders decided to divide the three shops between them, insisting that Ayni surrender one of the shops to her business worker.

She did not agree to the suggestion claiming that she had single-handedly stocked the shop, paid rent, and covered other workers’ salaries.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...