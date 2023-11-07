Crazy Items Recovered by KRA at JKIA Screening Point

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) customs department at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) has intercepted several prohibited and restricted items that were being ferried into the nation between July and October 2023.

KRA said in the period they have intercepted 132 prohibited items and 431 restricted items in a total of 440 interceptions.

The restricted items include 339 drones, seven guns, 18 toy guns, 11 magazines, eight handcuffs, 24 walkie-talkies, and 24 Vi@gra packs.

About 58 shisha apparatus and 60 bleaching creams were also among the prohibited items intercepted. The items are said to have been found after passengers underwent the KRA passenger inspection stations.

The revelations were made on Tuesday during a tour by the KRA officials and those from the Ministry of Tourism.

KRA Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga who joined Tourism CS Dr Alfred Mutua for the tour said they are dedicated to preserving and enhancing the tourism sector.

“At the heart of our mission is ensuring that passengers are accorded the dignity and respect they deserve and seeing to it that their belongings are handled with grace,” he said.

Wattanga noted that all goods intercepted at the Point of Entry, particularly firearms and drones, must have required permits issued by relevant state departments.

The goods can, however, be retrieved at the exit point as the owners leave Kenya.

“In the future, in collaboration with @Min_TourismKE, we will proactively inform visitors about the necessary documentation needed for such items to ensure a smooth and hassle-free transition across our borders,” he said.

“…we also have a mandate to safeguard legitimate trade by ensuring that items subject to Customs duty are accurately assessed and duly paid for.”