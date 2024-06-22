Content Creator Crazy Nairobian Released from Police Custody

Content creator Billy Simani aka Crazy Nairobian has been released from police custody.

Billy was nabbed on Friday evening under unclear circumstances.

The news of his release was announced by blogger Dennis Itumbi.

“Asante, for the withdrawal of the complaint. Crazy Nairobian released on Free Bond. Enjoy Freedom Billy,” he posted on X.

He had earlier claimed that Billy had sent threatening messages to an individual whose identity he did not disclose.

“I have checked with Police why Crazy Nairobian, Billy, is under arrest. I understand he sent threatening message/s. I get hundreds of those myself, & they do not bother me. But well, it is a crime. I am unable to intervene, though I strongly disagree. I will reach out to the complainant to see if he/she can withdraw,” he wrote.

Kenyans online have been pushing for his release since Friday evening.

Those on X (formerly Twitter) have been holding discussions around Billy’s arrest and the ongoing #RejectFinanceBill2024 campaign.

As at the time of going to press, there was at least 44,000 people listening to the Space.

Billy had like thousands of agitated Kenyans participated in the anti-finance Bill protests that kicked off on Tuesday.

The demos continued on Thursday and are set to continue next week when MPs resume sittings to debate the Finance Bill 2024 amendments.

Sittings will resume on Tuesday after which President William Ruto is expected to assent the bill into law should it pass.

Ruto on Thursday urged Members of Parliament to pass the contentious Bill to give his government funds to implement various projects in the education sector.

Speaking during Garissa University’s fifth graduation ceremony in Garissa, Ruto said the bill, through which the government seeks to raise Sh346.7 billion more in revenue through increased taxation, will enable the State to provide meals for students from poor families.

He said the government seeks to invest in school feeding programs to increase and retain school attendance.

“I am asking the MPs to expedite the bill in Parliament so that we can make that facility available to vulnerable children who otherwise will be out of school unless there is a meal for them there,” Ruto said.

He also cited the proposed law as an essential means towards the employment of intern teachers into permanent and pensionable terms.

“Every child deserves a chance,” Ruto said, further appealing on MPs to pass the bill for his government to have money to give university students loans and scholarships.