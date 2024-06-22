Crazy Nairobian Still In Custody As Wafula Bwire Is Released.

Kenyan content creator Billy Simani popularly known as “Crazy Nairobian” is yet to be released.

By Saturday at 9 pm, he was missing and it is not known where he is being detained, his family and friends said.

There was conflicting reports and confusion earlier on Saturday evening when police released another detained content creator identified as Kevin Wafula Bwire from Muthaiga police station.

This prompted those present mistake him for Simani.

Police at Muthaiga police station said they were not holding Simani.

They said they only had Bwire since Friday after he had been taken there by a team from DCI headquarters.

Bwire said he was told to be ready for court appearance on Monday.

Blogger Dennis Itumbi who had been pushing for Simani’s release said he had been misled and misinformed about the issue.

“The content creator arrested for threatening a senior public servant is WAFULA BWIRE – he was FREED this evening after the complaint was withdrawn. His relatives received him.”

“Also freed was a Stephen Kariuki, who was being held in Nakuru on a similar offence. So, where is Billy? Anyone with details on where he was arrested, please DM. Let us trace him, I have also requested Police to check if Billy Simani is in their custody,” said Itumbi in a post.

This attracted more condemnation from Kenyans who accused him of being part of those incarcerating the content creators.

There is pressure from other content creators, human rights organizations and lawyers for the release of Simani and others.

A platform on X, formerly, Twitter had been created to discuss the issue and attracted the attention of more than 55,000 followers including president William Ruto.

He was arrested Friday over claims of sending threatening messages to an undisclosed person.

Simani is among those who had been detained over ongoing protests over proposed increase in taxes.

On Saturday, 25 human rights associations of content creators, lawyers, medical officers and human rights defenders across the country called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to clarify

the whereabouts of the content creator

The agencies include the Bloggers Association of Kenya, The Law Society, Kenya Medical Association, Defenders Coalition, the Independent Medical Legal Union and Amnesty International Kenya. Reports from family and friends that Billy

Simani has been arrested and is currently detained by the National Police Service in an undisclosed location.

They demanded the immediate release of any other content creators currently under arrest, the government to issue a public undertaking that no content creators or any Kenyan for that matter will be arrested for expressing their opinion online or for supporting the current protests.

“The government to guarantee the right to freedom of expression for all Kenyans in line with our Constitution, the independent state agencies to independently investigate these arrests with a view to holding those responsible accountable.”

They said the rights of arrested persons are clearly laid out in constitution Article 49.

“We remind all state officers and the public that any infractions of this article and forcibly abducting, holding of

persons incommunicado or the denial of visitation rights are crimes under our laws.”

Blogger Dennis Itumbi claimed Billy was under arrest over claims he sent threatening message/s.

“I get hundreds of those myself, & they do not bother me. But well, it is a crime. I am unable to intervene, though I strongly disagree. I will reach out to the complainant to see if he/she can withdraw.”

More protesters are planning to come out on Tuesday when Members of Parliament will vote on the proposed taxes. Anti riot police have been mobilized to man Parliament and State House, Nairobi over the protests. The protesters have said they will be peaceful and asked for police protection.