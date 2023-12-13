Criminal Case Against CoB Margaret Nyakang’o Halted

Ithuku directed that the matter be mentioned on May 29, 2024.

“In view of the petition the matter is mentioned in 29 May next year,” the court ruled.

Read: Relief for Controller of Budget Nyakang’o As Court Suspends Her Prosecution

Last week, Justice Chacha Mwita issued orders suspending the prosecution of Nyakang’o following a petition filed by West Mugirango MP Stephen Mogaka.

The orders will remain in force until May 21, 2024.

Mogaka told the court that the dramatic arrest and prosecution of the State officer was in violation of her rights.

“The arrest comes in the wake of her public exposes with regards to the fiscal improprieties within the running of various state arms and agencies and is a manifestation of a knee-jerk reaction with ulterior motive,” said Mogaka.

Read Also: Charges Against Controller of Budget Nyakang’o are Frivolous – Raila

Nyakang’o was arrested in Mombasa last Tuesday in Nairobi and was later taken to Mombasa where she was accused of conspiracy to defraud contrary to Section 317 of the Penal Code, operating a Sacco without a License Contrary to Section 24 as read with Section 66 of the Sacco Societies Act, 2008, forgery and uttering a false document c/s 353 of the Penal Code.

The complaint was filed against her and 10 others back in 2016.

The embattled account told Citizen TV that her tribulations started sometime in October this year when she was summoned to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters and asked to clear some issues over an ongoing investigation.

The officer who called her told her a file had been dispatched from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions recommending her prosecution but her statement was missing.

She went to the DCI and recorded her statement as requested.

One Claudia Mueni Mutungi had filed a complaint against Nyakang’o and 10 others in 2016 over fraud allegations at a Sacco that they served.