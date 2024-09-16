Crisis As Nairobi Hospital Doctors Go On Strike

The Nairobi Hospital Admitting Staff Association announced that they will down their tools beginning Monday 16, 2024 as they demand the resignation of the board of directors.

In the notice, the Kenya Hospital Association said that they will stand in solidarity with the hospital’s doctors until the alleged crisis in the facility’s crisis is ironed out.

They said that no further admissions shall be taken after the strike commences and medical attention will only be afforded to already admitted patients.

“The general public is therefore notified that there will be no more new admissions in the Nairobi Hospital and the doctors will only attend to patients in the wards, their private clinics and emergency cases only,” read the notice in part.

The Association further called on members of the public to support the move by the doctors ahead of a planned Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on September 18, 2024.

This comes after the Nairobi Hospital was linked to allegations of corruption and poor governance as the Kenya Hospital Association claimed that the institution is being operated under conflicts of interest, cronyism and nepotism.

In a rebuttal, the hospital said that the accusations “are choreographed out of frustration by individuals who have failed to manipulate our sound governance structures for their own selfish gain, and have now resorted to mounting a smear campaign against the Hospital.”

The hospital’s board of management challenged anyone making the allegations to provide evidence to bring the culprits to book.

There are ongoing talks to solve the standoff. The hospital is the biggest privately owned institution that is depended on regionally. The strike will definitely affect general operations.