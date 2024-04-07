Criss Angel Net Worth

Criss Angel, an American illusionist, magician, and musician, boasts a significant net worth of $50 million. His wealth is attributed to his prolific career in the entertainment industry, marked by groundbreaking performances and numerous accolades.

Criss Angel Career

Criss Angel’s career skyrocketed with his creation and starring role in the A&E network show “Criss Angel Mindfreak” (2005–2010), captivating audiences with his mind-bending illusions.

He continued his success with Spike TV’s “Criss Angel BeLIEve” (2013) and the collaboration with Cirque du Soleil for the stage show “Criss Angel Believe” (2008–2016) at the Luxor casino, generating over $5 million in advance ticket sales.

Angel’s residency at the Luxor continued with “Mindfreak LIVE!” from May 2016 to October 2018, followed by the launch of “Criss Angel MINDFREAK” at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s Criss Angel Theater in December 2018.

Beyond his stage performances, Angel made numerous television appearances on popular shows like “CSI:NY,” “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” and “Larry King Live,” showcasing his extraordinary talents to a global audience.

He is also an accomplished author, having penned the 2007 book “Mindfreak: Secret Revelations,” and a talented musician who released four studio albums as the lead vocalist of the band Angeldust.

Criss Angel Awards

Criss Angel’s contributions to the world of magic have earned him prestigious awards and accolades, including being named Magician of the Century by the International Magicians Society in 2010.

He has received the Magician of the Year award five times between 2001 and 2008 and was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Brotherhood of Magicians in 2018.

Angel’s remarkable feats, such as submerging himself underwater for 24 hours and setting Guinness world records for illusions, have solidified his status as a living legend in the magic community.

Personal Life

In addition to his professional achievements, Criss Angel is deeply involved in philanthropy, particularly in raising awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research and treatment.

He founded the Johnny Crisstopher Children’s Charitable Foundation in honor of his son Johnny, who battled leukemia, with a mission to support pediatric cancer patients and their families.

Angel’s dedication to philanthropy has been recognized by organizations like the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which honored him with a Chris Greicius Celebrity Award in 2007.

