CRJ Mokaya Underscores Need for Increased Budgetary Allocation for Child Justice Sector

There is need to seek and increase funding for the Children Justice System in the country to enable stakeholders mitigate challenges affecting children and support childcare and welfare programmes.

Chief Registrar of the Judiciary (CRJ) Winfridah Mokaya said the recognition of the need for increased budgetary allocation for children in the justice system is key in the implementation of the strategy.

“We understand that without adequate financial resources, our ambitions for child-friendly facilities, trained justice actors, and enhanced capacity to respond to children’s needs will remain unfulfilled,” said the Chief Registrar.

She spoke during the launch of the National Council on Administration of Justice (NCAJ) National Strategy on Justice for Children (2023-2028).

The CRJ noted that the launch of the National Strategy is not just a milestone but a beacon of hope and a testament to the justice sector’s unwavering commitment for a brighter future for every child.

“The Strategy we launch today is our promise, our pledge, to fundamentally transform how our society and our justice system interact with and protect our children. As Nelson Mandela powerfully stated, ‘There can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children.’ Let us reveal the soul of Kenya as one that fiercely protects and cherishes its young,” said Mokaya.

She noted that the Strategy was justified by the pressing need to address the systemic and multifaceted issues that children face and that the injustices experienced by children, such as abuse, neglect, and exploitation, are not just individual tragedies but societal failures that hinder our nation’s progress.

The CRJ assured that the NCAJ will spearhead the coordination efforts, bringing together stakeholders from across sectors to promote, protect, and improve the administration of justice for children in both formal and informal settings.

“Our vision extends far beyond the justice system. We aim to empower all stakeholders – including children themselves, communities, civil society organizations, and development partners – to contribute to a child-friendly justice sector. This partnership is not just instrumental; it is essential. Together, we can enhance our response to violence against children, promote their participation and empowerment, and strengthen collaboration among all involved parties,” said CRJ Mokaya.

The Chairperson of the NCAJ Standing Committee on Justice for Children, Justice Teresia Matheka said that the Strategy represents NCAJ’s commitment to enhancing the administration and access to justice for children in Kenya and it would require robust coordination and resources from both the government and development partners.

“Together, we can build a justice system that truly serves and protects our children,” said Justice Matheka.

The objectives of the Strategy are to ensure a coordinated, efficient, effective and consultative approach in the administration of justice for children in Kenya, empower stakeholders, prevent violence against children, timely response and child participation towards a child friendly justice system that is well resourced and to strengthen the coordination by NCAJ and relevant stakeholders to promote, protect and improve access to justice for children in the formal and informal sector

It also aims to establish a monitoring, evaluation, learning and budgeting framework for the child justice system.