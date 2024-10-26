CS Joho Orders Closure Of Simba Cement Quarries In Kilifi County

Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary Ali Hassan Joho has directed the immediate shutdown of Simba Cement’s quarries in Kabe Ribe, Rabai Sub-County, Kilifi County, citing environmental damage and local complaints.

The directive was issued during a public hearing held by the National Assembly Committee on Environment, Forest, and Mining.

“I direct my PS to initiate the process of issuing a notice to this factory until they fully comply,” Joho stated.

Residents have raised concerns that Simba Cement’s quarry operations have led to environmental degradation and property damage from blasting activities.

They also accused the company of using underhanded tactics to acquire land for expanding operations.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Mining rejected a petition seeking to revoke Simba Cement’s mining license in Kilifi County.

Ministry officials explained to the Committee that the company’s license allows it to mine limestone across 24.931 square kilometers in the Kaloleni area.

Currently, the company owns approximately 351 acres within this area, which hosts its cement plant, infrastructure, and mining operations.

The remaining 5,852 acres are still owned by local community members, who the company is in discussions with to purchase land within the licensed areas.

Community members allege that they have not received fair compensation for their properties, which had been utilized by ARM Cement plc since the early 1990s.

There are also accusations of forced evictions of landowners from properties still hosting homes and farms.