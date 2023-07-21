CS Kindiki Explains Raid at the Home of Uhuru’s Son

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki has addressed the raid at former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s son’s home in Karen, Nairobi.

In a statement, the CS said officers searched three premises within the posh estate where 22 firearms were discovered.

According to the minister, the firearms are suspected to have been used for illegal activities.

“Today afternoon, an operation has been going on targeting three homesteads within the Karen area where a total of 23 firearms, some of which are suspected to have been used in illegal activities are kept,” said Kindiki.

Kindiki further noted that the firearms were used during the anti-government demos and were supplied by civilian gun holders.

He also asserted that the police will carry on with the operation to recover all guns from persons suspected to have supplied them to violent protesters and other persons.

While addressing the media earlier this evening, Uhuru wondered why the government was looking to take away his children’s weapons.

“How many people in Kenya have licensed weapons even foreigners? Si we followed the procedure. So you withdrew their security so they are not supposed to defend themselves? What more do you want now?” he posed.

The former head of state said he will defend his family as he did the country when he was president.

“I defended Kenya and I did my best for this country. You may have different opinions but according to me. I did the best I could do for my country and I handed over when my time was finished. I will now do my best to defend my family and I won’t be intimidated,” Uhuru said.

