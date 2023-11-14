CS Kindiki Revokes Gazette Notice Revising ID, Passport Fees Upwards

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki has revoked a gazette notice increasing charges, fees and levies for various services provided by the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services.

“It is notified for information of the general public that Kenya Gazette Notice No. 15239 of 2023,15240 of 2023, 15241 of 2023 and 15242 of 2023 in the Special Issue of the Kenya Gazette Vol. CXXVNo.239 dated November 7, 2023, published by the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration relating to an upward revision of charges, fees and levies for various services provided by the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services has been revoked to allow more public participation on the matte,” Kindiki said on Tuesday.

Kindiki also instructed the State Department for Immigration to conduct public participation on the same by December 10, 2023.

“The State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services has been directed to conduct and complete public participation as soon as possible, but in any case, not later than December 10, 2023,” he said.

Further, Kindiki explained that the revisions were informed by Kenya’s need to rely on herself.

He stated that the levies were necessary to free the country from crippling debt that seriously jeopardizes both her sovereignty and the dignity of future generations.

The minister also announced new taxes, levies, and anticipated charges for the same services, which will go into effect on January 1, 2024.

He stated that the new charges have been modified in response to public feedback obtained after the rescinded Gazette Notices were published.

As a result, Kenyans will now replace lost IDs at a cost of Sh1,000 and not Sh2,000 as indicated in the revoked Gazette Notice.

Those looking to alter the particulars of an ID will pay Sh1,000.

Identification Reports will cost Sh1000, up from the initial amount of Sh300.

Civil Servants cards will cost Sh1,000, up from Sh100 while staff badges will go for Sh1,000.

The proposed charges on Passports will remain unchanged as contained in the revoked gazette notice.

The ordinary passport (34 pages) that goes for Sh4,500 will now cost Sh7,500, the 50-page passport will cost Sh9,500 up from the current Sh6,000 and the 66-page passport will cost Sh12,500 up from Sh7,500.

Those looking to replace a lost passport will cough up some Sh20,000.

Birth and death certificates will go for Sh200 up from Sh50.