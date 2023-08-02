CS Kindiki Suspends Worldcoin Activities

The government on Wednesday suspended Worldcoin activities in the country.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki said the government has also suspended any other entity that may be engaging Kenyans in a similar fashion.

The CS noted that the government is concerned by the ongoing activities of an organization calling itself ‘Worldcoin’ which is involved in the registration of citizens through the collection of eyeball/iris data.

“The Government is concerned by the ongoing activities of an organization calling itself ‘WORLD COIN’ which is involved in the registration of citizens through collection of eyeball/iris data,” said Kindiki.

“Relevant security, financial services and data protection agencies have commenced inquiries and investigations to establish the authenticity and legality of the aforesaid activities, the safety and protection of the data being harvested, and how the harvesters intend to use the data.”

The minister also noted that action will be taken against those who engage in such activities.

“Appropriate action will be taken on any natural or juristic person who furthers, aids, abets or otherwise engages in or is connected with the activities afore described,” he added.

The registration exercise for Worldcoin at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) was stopped on Tuesday over security concerns.

