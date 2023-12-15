CS Kindiki Vows to Deal with Bandits in the Coming Year

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said Friday he will crush bandits in 2024.

He said 2023 was the year of flipping the war on livestock rustlers and bandits.

“2024 will be the year of sustaining this war and completely eradicating the menace of livestock theft,” said the minister.

“From next week, the government will commence an operation in parts of Eastern Region as an extension to the ongoing Operation Maliza Uhalifu in North Rift Valley Counties.”

He said in the last 50 years, 14 Counties have been plagued with banditry and livestock rustling, acts that have hampered development and economic growth.

“As promised by President William Ruto, the challenge of banditry will be eradicated by the Kenya Kwanza Administration.”

He said in one year, the government has mounted and upscaled a vicious war on bandits, livestock rustlers and other armed criminals in the North Rift Valley Region and parts of Eastern Region, resulting in a 70 percent reduction in cases of livestock theft.

He spoke when he presided over the graduation of 140 National Police Reservists (NPR) who have been recruited, trained and are ready for immediate deployment, to supplement the multi-agency security officers in combating perpetrators of banditry, livestock theft and other criminal activities.

The passing out of 140 NPRs took place in Igembe North Constituency, Meru County.