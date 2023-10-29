CS Machogu Promises Action After Drowning of Five KCPE Candidates in Eldoret

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu said Sunday appropriate action will be taken once the investigation into Saturday’s boat accident that killed five Arap Moi Primary School students is completed.

Machogu said his ministry was collaborating with the Interior Ministry to conduct “thorough and conclusive investigations into the incident.”

“Appropriate action will be taken on the basis of the findings of the investigations.”

“Teachers, parents and guardians are advised to avoid exposing learners to risky activities and environments, especially during the national examinations season,” he said.

Machogu also urged calm for those affected by the tragedy, including families, schools, and the community, saying the government will do everything possible ‘to ensure the safety of candidates across the country during the 2023 national examinations season.’

He also sent condolences to the families, friends, and relatives of the deceased students.

The bodies of the five pupils who drowned at the man made dam in Eldoret were identified after a night long event.

The victims were Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) at Arap Moi Primary School in Eldoret.

The bodies were identified by the parents at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary on Saturday night, police said.

A post mortem exercise is planned on the bodies as part of the probe into the tragedy, police said.

Several witnesses including managers at the dam where the incident happened and the teachers at the school have recorded statements as part of the probe, police said.

Parents of the children are seeking answers on the incident.

The pupils had ventured into the popular Amazement Park that offers a wide range of activities for among others prayers ahead of national exams that start Monday when the incident happened, police said.

The pupils and their teachers went to the park for a boat ride on a man made dam there when it capsized.

The pupils were divided into groups with some venturing into the boat riding on the dam, witnesses and police said.

Only one of those who were in boat and who is a class six pupil survived, police said.

The pupil was rushed to Burnt Forest Sub County Hospital and later to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital for attention.

Police said the incident happened at about 5 pm on Saturday October 28.

The victims were later moved to Burnt Forest hospital where they were confirmed dead.

Angry parents of the pupils stormed the school seeking to know the whereabouts of their kin.

Kenya Certificate of Primary Examinations (KCPE) and the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) will run from October 30 to November 24.

About 1.4 million are KCPE candidates, with 1.2 million KPSEA candidates while 903,260 will sit for the KCSE exams. The pupils had ventured to the park as part of preparations for the exams.