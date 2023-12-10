CS Malonza Booed At Funeral For Praising Ruto Moves on Cost Of Living

East African Community, ASALs, and Regional Development Cabinet Secretary Peninah Malonza was at the weekend heckled when she tried to defend president William Ruto over the cost of living.

She was addressing mourners in Chuluni, Kitui East, during the burial of a renowned journalist Musungu Kyumbe who succumbed to skin cancer.

Malonza had claimed Ruto is doing everything in his power to address the soaring cost of living when the crowd heckled her.

“The cost of living is very high, even the President understands that. That is why you see him going abroad to borrow money because we found empty coffers. But he is making sure that the cost of living will go down,” she said before the crowd started mumbling loudly.

As the mourners started getting rowdy, Malonza attempted to hasten her speech but the crowd became even more angry.

“My friends, kindly allow me to finish what I want to say. Let me finish so that you do not snatch this microphone from me,” she said sheepishly as she smiled.

Former Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu expressed disappointment over the high cost of living which she said has pushed Kenyans to walking barefoot.

Ngilu said the majority of parents were not sure whether their children will go back to school next year following the high cost of living.

“I was a CS like you and please when you sit in that Cabinet, you are a woman, tell President Ruto people are suffering to the extent of walking barefoot,” Ngilu told Malonza.

Kitui Central legislator Makali Mulu said Kenya is different from what it was year ago due to poor leadership.

The leaders also said they will push for the distribution of free cream from the government for Kenyans living with albinism to help them prevent skin cancer.

The cost of living is currently a thorny issue among many.