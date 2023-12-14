fbpx
    CS Miano to Lead Team Tasked with Developing Business Reforms Action Plan

    KahawaTungu Reporter

    Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade, and Industry Rebecca Miano will lead a team focused on formulating a business reforms action plan. 

    The decision was arrived at during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, officials said.

    The objective is to facilitate significant legal and regulatory changes, ultimately decreasing the business operational costs in the country.

    “I am honoured to lead this initiative aimed at driving legal and regulatory reforms that will substantially reduce the cost of doing business in Kenya and foster a more conducive environment for investment and economic growth,” Miano said.

    The team is set to provide guidance to a team consisting of ministries and departments with a business-oriented mandate.

    At the same meeting, the Ministry of Energy was directed to end power outages in the country.

    President William Ruto, who chaired the Cabinet meeting, said frequent power failure was hurting Kenya’s investment profile and the public.

    As a result, the cabinet resolved that the transmission line system should be unbundled.

    The move, which involves the separation of generation, transmission and distribution of power, will ensure that the entire country is not thrown to darkness if a line fails.

    Kenya has suffered major power blackouts in the past months which has led to losses in business in general. No valid explanation so far given over that.

