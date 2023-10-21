CS Moses Kuria Unveils 10-point Plan To Enhance Service Delivery

Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has unveiled a 10-point plan meant to enhance service delivery across the country.

Through his ministry, Kuria said, the government will enhance accountability by implementing Wajibika Town Hall Forums.

These, he explained, will be carried out in conjunction with all ministries across the 47 counties.

Further, the State will unveil a digital tool to monitor performance contracts, project delivery and the individual performance of over 90,000 public servants.

The findings will be made public on a monthly basis.

“We will implement a digital Ombudsman tool to be known as Pasha for the public to report all cases of denial of or poor service by national and county government institutions and avail all such incidents for public and media scrutiny,” said Kuria.

“We will transform the NYS into a bastion of hope for young people by making it a mandatory leadership college for those who will be absorbed into public service and disciplined forces while also playing the role of contractor of choice for national and county governments as well as the private sector in Kenya and abroad while recruiting 100,000 youths directly every year and creating an ecosystem of 1 million indirect jobs.”

The former CS for Trade also announced plans to convert the Kenya School of Government into the African School of Government, making Kenya a thought leader in the continent.

The institution, he said, will take the lead in emerging issues like climate action and green finance among other pressing issues affecting the continent.

The former legislator also stated that the government was looking to replace older civil servants with younger Kenyans.

The State will maintain an 80:20 ratio between technical staff and support staff.

“We will give every Kenyan an opportunity to work for the government irrespective of social, economic or political status through a digital, transparent and verifiable hiring tool that will distribute available opportunities across the country while seeking to enjoin the Private Sector and Overseas recruiters to use the same transparent platform for jobs and Internships under the mantra ‘Jobo Bila Connection,’” he added.

