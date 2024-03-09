fbpx
    Chopper Carrying Transport CS Murkomen, KAA’s Kositany Crashes in Baringo During Take Off

    Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) board chair Caleb Kositany on Saturday survived a plane crash.

    The duo escaped unhurt after a private chopper they were travelling in crashed as it attempted to take off in Mwachon, Baringo County.

    Officials advised the victims to seek medical attention.

    The pilot too escaped unhurt.

    The chopper registration number 5Y-PKI is privately owned but the two had hired it.

    They were visiting several places in the area when the incident happened.

    Police were later called to guard the badly damaged chopper as the officials were transported to their intended destination.

    Sources say that the chopper’s landing gear was damaged.

    The cause of accident is yet to be established.

    More follows 

    Grade 8 Pupil Dies After Allegedly Jumping from Roof Top of Building in Umoja

