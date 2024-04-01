CS Murkomen spends Easter weekend at classy Ishara Maasai Mara and shows off

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen is happy after spending his Easter Holidays at the Ishara Maasai Mara. The hotel charges at least Sh50,000 per night.

“Thank you @isharakenya for the kind hospitality!” he said in a post. He later posted a photo of him and his wife.

The hotel has different rates on offer.

River Suites offers a King or two Twin beds and goes for US$650 while River Suite single goes for US$800.

Then there are Family Suites consisting of two inter-leading tents with a King or two Twin beds in one suite (river facing) and two Queen beds in the other (forest facing).

This suite accommodates up to four adults sharing or a maximum of five for families with children (exceptions may apply) and goes for US$2,050 per suite.

Starbed Experience that can accommodate up to two guests goes for US$350.

Ishara says several of their suites and parts of the camp are wheelchair accessible.

As per Government of Kenya regulations, all guests above the age of 15 must be fully vaccinated and will be asked to provide proof of vaccination status before arrival

Rates for exclusive use of our property are available upon request.

The offered rates include:-

Accommodation, all meals and beverages including premium wines and spirits (excluding champagne and select wines and spirits from our Vintage Collection)

Shared game drives with our expert guides in our panoramic view luxury Land Cruisers (private vehicles may be organised at a fee).

Use of the Taswira Photo Studio, professional Canon cameras, lenses and binoculars

Sundowners and bush breakfast

Use of gym and pool

Guided nature walks within the camp

In-room dining, daily laundry and ironing services

Childminding (from 6.00 pm – 10.00 pm)

Complimentary WiFi

Return transfers from Olkiombo Airstrip or Sekenani Gate

Emergency medical evacuation insurance

All statutory faxes

The rates exclude

The rates exclude Flights and transfers to and from the Masai Mara National Reserve

Park fees

The Starbed Experience: this is subject to a supplement, availability and favourable weather conditions

Signature treatments at Aya Spa, floating serenely above the stunning, sweeping plains

Purchases from the Boutique

Accommodation for drivers or guides (subject to availability of a guide tent at a fee)

Hot air balloon safaris and other independent excursions

Off-road permits within the Reserve

Personal travel and medical insurance

Gratuities

*Provisional bookings and payment terms

• A 50% deposit will be required to confirm a booking. The balance will be payable 8 weeks before arrival. A confirmation voucher will only be issued once full payment has been made. Payment may be made in US$ or Kenya Shillings at the prevailing exchange rate.

The cancellation policy

More than 91 days before arrival – no charge

90-46 days before arrival – 20%

45-21 days before arrival – 50% Within 21 days of arrival – 100%