CS Nakhumicha Questions Fundraiser for Injured Protesters Prompting Attack from Activists

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha sensationally questioned the motive behind Kenyans raising funds for those injured during anti-Finance Bill, 2024 protests.

This prompted a harsh reaction from activists led by Boniface Mwangi who branded her incompetent.

Nakhumicha said Wednesday morning that over 235 Kenyans injured during the protests were treated for various injuries for free and discharged.

She said out of a total of 294 casualties, 58 others remain admitted in various hospitals, while one is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

She added that three others await surgery.

“My attention has been drawn to efforts by some individuals to raise funds from the public to pay hospital bills for persons injured during the demonstrations.

“Out of the total 294 casualties attended to in our Referral Hospitals, 235 have been treated for various degrees of injuries and discharged and non has been asked for payment. 58 are still admitted with 1 in ICU, and 3 waiting for theatre. We wish them a quick recovery,” Nakhumicha said.

Her remarks come even as a section of Kenyans continue to raise funds for those injured during the demonstrations.

The funds, which were raised through an M-Changa were more than Sh20 million as of Friday, last week.

The funds were sent to the families of those who unfortunately lost their lives as a result of the protests.

Mwangi went on an overdrive online attacking her.

“This woman @Nakhumicha_S is a glorified nanny. She doesn’t even deserve to be a cabinet secretary. The money that has being raised is paying hospitals bills, and funeral expenses. The individual targeted @Honeyfarsafi handles zero cash. This Ruto #CabinetMustGo.Incompetent twats!”

“Yesterday l personally moved a patient who was discharged from a @KNH_hospital to a private hospital after Mama Lucy refused to admit him. His situation became worse after been discharged but the government hospital refused to take him back. @Nakhumicha_S l have receipts.”

“Today’s public enemy number one is @Nakhumicha_S! Kenya’s healthcare is in a mess but she has woken up to attack an upright, active citizen. If you have had a bad experience in a public hospital or getting your NHIF, please tweet and tag this incompetent twat! Huyu ni Saitan!”

“This amazing woman @Honeyfarsafi has handled ZERO cash. The money leaves M-Changa straight to hospital accounts, and victim’s families. Protect her from false accusations, and attacks from goons. Don’t let criminals destroy her reputation. She deserves your love, and respect,” he said in posts on X.

Some families of the victims were tagged and confirmed they received the money raised online. They added they used the money to clear their bills.

The protests that started peacefully on June 18, 2024, turned violent in the subsequent ones after goons allegedly infiltrated it.

Looting, damage to properties and deaths have been reported as a result.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) places the number of deaths from the protests across the country at 39 and the injuries at 361.

The Commission said the data was recorded from June 18 to July 1, 2024.

KNCHR said the deceased victims are from Nairobi (17), Nakuru (3) Laikipia (1), Narok (1), Kajiado (3), Uasin Gishu (4) Kakamega (1) Kisumu (2), Kisii (1), Mombasa (3), Siaya (1), Kiambu (1) and Nandi (1).

Odede said there were 32 cases of enforced or involuntary disappearances and 627 instances of arrests of protestors.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority has launched investigations into various incidents that have occurred in parts of the country, during the protests against the Finance Bill, 2024.

IPOA said this follows a rigorous monitoring exercise on how the police conducted themselves while undertaking public order management during the protests.