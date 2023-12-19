CS’s Teenage Daughter “Missing” After Jumping Off Perimeter Wall in Karen

Detectives have joined the family of a Cabinet Secretary in search of her missing 17-year-old daughter.

The girl is said to have escaped from their home in Karen, Nairobi on Monday, December 18 afternoon.

The female Cabinet Secretary was not at home when the incident happened at Bogani area.

One of her advisers reported the matter to Hardy police station prompting a major search.

She said the girl who is a form four student climbed and jumped over the compound perimeter fence and escaped aboard a waiting car.

The car was waiting outside the compound and police said they are tracing it.

There were armed police officers at the main gate into the compound but they did not realize the incident as it happened on the opposite direction where they were.

It is suspected the girl went to a place she had planned her moves for a long time.

The parents of the girl are said to have been strict on her and have not been allowing her to get out of the compound.

On Tuesday, officials said the search for the girl is ongoing.

They added they believe she is hiding somewhere and she is safe.

It is not clear what motivated her to do that.