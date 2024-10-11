CS Wandayi Announces Signing Of Sh95 Billion KETRACO, Adani Deal

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi officially announced the signing of a multi-billion shilling deal between the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (KETRACO) and Adani Energy Solutions Limited.

This is expected to elicit outrage from Kenyans who are opposed to the deal.

Already there is a case filed in court opposing the deal among others.

Wandayi said the deal, which is estimated at Sh95.68 billion (USD 736 million), will see the Indian company develop, finance, construct, and operate critical transmission lines and substations across the country.

He noted that the agreement aims to tackle Kenya’s chronic power outages and ensure more reliable electricity access to support the country’s growing economy and industrial ambitions.

“All Kenyans are well aware of the significant challenge that our country faces with persistent power blackouts.

These projects are designed to significantly enhance our national electricity infrastructure (transmission lines and substations), ensuring reliable and widespread access to power that will support Kenya’s growing economy and development goals,” said Wandayi.

He further stated that the comprehensive project will be fully funded by the private sector, with Adani Energy Solutions raising both debt and equity.

He noted that, over the next 30 years, Adani will manage the infrastructure under the agreement, ensuring its long-term sustainability before transferring it to KETRACO.

Wandayi emphasized that the Kenyan government will not incur any financial expenditure, highlighting the project’s value for money through a competitive bidding process.

“The signing of this agreement marks the conclusion of a long-negotiated process that has been ongoing for the past 4 months,” said the CS.

“Before signing the agreement, KETRACO conducted comprehensive due diligence on Adani Energy Solutions as the project proponent, along with thorough stakeholder engagement. This ensures that all concerns have been addressed and the project is primed for successful execution.”

He added: “This project is aligned with the government’s objective of expanding access to electricity across the country, minimise transmission losses and address blackouts. This project will empower communities, create job opportunities, and simulate economic activity at the grassroots level in different parts of the country.”

The ambitious project includes the construction of several high-voltage transmission lines and substations as follows:

Gilgil-Thika-Malaa-Konza 400kV Double-Circuit Line; This line, spanning 208.73 km, will include the construction of new substations at Gilgil, Thika, and Malaa, along with substantial extensions at Konza.

Rongai-Keringet-Chemosit 220kV Line; Covering 99.98 km, this line will feature new substations in Rongai, Keringet, and Chemosit.

Menengai-Ol Kalou-Rumuruti 132kV Line; A 89.88 km line with substations in Menengai, Ol Kalou, and Rumuruti.

Lessos 400/220kV Substation; This critical substation will support Kenya’s 400kV transmission network and improve regional power stability.

Thurdibuoro 132/33kV Substation; Designed to expand the local distribution grid, this substation will help bring reliable power to underserved areas