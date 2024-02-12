CSs Jumwa, Kuria Disagree Over Payment of Royalties Via e-Citizen

Gender, Culture, The Arts and Heritage CS Aisha Jumwa and her Public Service counterpart Moses Kuria are at odds over the distribution of royalties via e-Citizen.

Jumwa on Monday said there are ongoing discussions between the ministry and stakeholders in the music industry to streamline royalties collection services.

She was responding to Kuria’s sentiments on plans to set up a Collective Management Organisation (CMO) run by the government.

CMOs serve as go-betweens for users and copyright holders. They oversee the licensing of works to users, gather payments, and forward them to the owners of the copyrights.

The former MP insisted that the issue falls directly under her docket.

“I like the zeal of my colleague and friend Moses Kuria and in the spirit of one government approach this opinion is valid. However, my ministry through the State Department of Culture, Arts & Heritage is in charge and is working on streamlining the industry,” Jumwa said on X.

“There are ongoing discussions with stakeholders in the industry to streamline it. Once discussions are concluded, the ministry will pronounce itself on the next course of action. Asante.”

Speaking on Sunday, Kuria said the government is currently amending the Copyright Act to allow the creation of the CMO.

The copyright fees and royalties, the former Gatundu South MP said, will be paid through the e-Citizen platform.

“The government is spearheading amendments to the Copyright Act to create a government-run Collective Management Organisation. All music, copyrights and royalties will be paid through E-Citizen,” Kuria said on X.

“Our artists will be individually registered. They can view online how much money is collected. Siku 40 za wezi wa jasho ya artists zimeisha.”