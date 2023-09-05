Cuba Unearths Alleged Human Trafficking Ring Recruiting Cubans For Russia’s War In Ukraine

Cuba’s foreign ministry has disclosed the discovery of a human trafficking ring believed to be involved in recruiting Cubans to participate in Russia’s conflict in Ukraine.

The ministry’s statement revealed that individuals, including Cubans residing in Russia and some in Cuba, had been incorporated into the military forces engaged in the Ukrainian war.

While Cuba maintains a close alliance with Russia, it emphasized in its statement that it is not partaking in the Ukraine conflict

There has been no immediate response from Russia regarding these allegations.

The Cuban foreign ministry refrained from specifying the orchestrators of this operation.

Last year, in response to significant losses incurred by Russian combat forces in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin ordered an increase in military personnel.

Reports from the Ryazan Gazette suggested that Cubans living in Russia had joined Russian combat units fighting in Ukraine under the assurance of obtaining Russian citizenship.

Additional unverified videos have emerged, purportedly showing Serbian volunteers undergoing training to support Russian troops in Ukraine.

Also Read: Kim Jong Un’s Planned Meeting With Putin To Discuss Weapons Support For Ukraine”

While the exact connection between the Cuban foreign ministry’s statement and the Ryazan Gazette’s reports remains unclear, the Cuban statement unequivocally underscores Cuba’s longstanding stance against mercenary activities.

The statement vowed decisive action against those involved in human trafficking schemes aimed at recruiting Cuban nationals to take up arms in foreign conflicts, highlighting that Cuba is determined to employ legal measures to thwart such recruitment efforts.

This declaration presents an unusual discord in the otherwise amicable relations between Cuba and Russia, characterized by deepening trade ties.

Recently, Cuba and Russia’s defense ministers convened in Moscow, while Russia’s foreign minister embarked on a tour of Russia’s Latin American allies, including the Communist-run island of Cuba, in April.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...