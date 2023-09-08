Cuban Authorities Arrest 17 In Alleged Human Trafficking Ring Sending Fighters To Ukraine

Cuban authorities have taken action against an alleged human trafficking ring accused of enticing young Cuban men to join the Russian military in Ukraine.

A total of 17 individuals have been arrested in connection with the case.

Cuba’s Foreign Ministry disclosed earlier this week that efforts were underway to dismantle the network, which reportedly operated within both Cuba and Russia.

The group’s aim was to facilitate the recruitment of Cubans into the conflict in Ukraine on the Russian side.

Colonel Cesar Rodriguez, a representative of Cuba’s Interior Ministry, announced the developments late on Thursday during a television program.

Although he did not disclose the names of those implicated, he stated that among the arrested individuals was the internal organizer of these activities.

Rodriguez revealed that the ring’s leader had relied on two individuals residing on the island to recruit Cubans, enticing them to join the war in exchange for payments made on behalf of Russia in Ukraine.

Cuban prosecutor Jose Luis Reyes outlined potential penalties for those involved in the scandal, which could include up to 30 years in prison, a life sentence, or even the death penalty.

The severity of punishment would depend on the nature of the crimes, which range from human trafficking to engaging as mercenaries and hostile actions against a foreign state.

Russia, which shares close political ties with communist-led Cuba, has historically served as a destination for Cubans seeking to escape economic challenges at home.

Russian President Vladimir Putin implemented a decree last year that streamlined the process for foreigners enlisting in the Russian military to obtain citizenship.

Cuba maintains that it has no involvement in the conflict in Ukraine and expressly condemns the exploitation of its citizens as mercenaries.

In May, Russian media reported that several Cubans had signed agreements with Russia’s military and were dispatched to fight in Ukraine in exchange for Russian citizenship.

Facing a Ukrainian counteroffensive and mounting casualties, Russia had sought assistance from private military groups like the Wagner Group, which reportedly recruited fighters directly from Russian prisons.

Wagner had also enlisted Syrian fighters to join Russian troops in Ukraine. In June, it was reported that an Iraqi citizen, recruited from prison, had been killed while fighting for Wagner in Ukraine.

