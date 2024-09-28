Dallas Turner Siblings: Getting to Know Denver

Dallas Turner is an American professional football linebacker for the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL.

He played college football at Alabama, where he was a consensus All-American and named SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year in 2023.

Turner was selected by the Vikings with the 17th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

He had a standout college career, recording 10 sacks in his final season and earning multiple accolades for his performance on the field.

Siblings

Dallas has a younger brother named Denver, who is 12 years old and shares a passion for football.

Dallas has expressed his desire to guide Denver in the sport, indicating a supportive sibling relationship.

He was born to parents Delon and Tonya Turner in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on February 2, 2003.

College career

Turner joined the University of Alabama as a highly touted recruit from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Known for his athleticism and versatility, he quickly adapted to the collegiate level.

Turner made an immediate impact during his freshman year, playing in 13 games and showcasing his talent with impressive performances that hinted at his potential.

He recorded 30 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and several tackles for loss, earning him recognition as a promising young player.

In his sophomore season, Turner continued to develop his skills and became a key player on Alabama’s defense.

He contributed significantly to the team’s success, recording 8 sacks and 50 tackles.

His ability to pressure quarterbacks and disrupt plays solidified his reputation as one of the top linebackers in college football.

Turner’s junior year was a breakout season for him.

He emerged as a dominant force in the SEC, leading the conference with 10 sacks and earning several accolades, including being named a Consensus All-American and SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year.

His performance helped Alabama secure a spot in the College Football Playoff, where they advanced to the Rose Bowl.

After the season, Turner decided to declare for the NFL Draft, opting to pursue a professional career.

NFL career

Turner was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the 17th overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

His selection was highly anticipated due to his impressive college career and potential as a game-changing linebacker in the NFL.

Turner made an immediate impact in the NFL, recording a sack in his NFL debut against the New York Giants, showcasing his ability to transition from college football to the professional level seamlessly.

As a rookie, he is expected to play a significant role in the Vikings’ defense, utilizing his speed, agility, and football IQ to contribute effectively.

Awards and accolades

Turner has received numerous accolades throughout his football career, particularly during his time at the University of Alabama.

In 2023, he was named a consensus first-team All-American, recognized by multiple organizations including the AFCA, Associated Press, and The Sporting News.

Turner was also honored as the SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year, leading the SEC with 10 sacks and earning first-team All-SEC honors from both the coaches and the AP.

Additionally, he was a finalist for prestigious awards such as the Bednarik Award for the nation’s top defensive player and the Lott IMPACT Trophy.

Turner was selected as a semifinalist for the Lombardi Award and earned midseason All-America honors from several outlets.

His high school achievements include being named the area Defensive Player of the Year by the Sun-Sentinel after an impressive season that featured 15 sacks and 18 tackles for loss.