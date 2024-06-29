Damian Lillard Net Worth

Damian Lillard is an American professional basketball player with a net worth of $100 million. Best known for his tenure with the Portland Trail Blazers, Lillard began his NBA career in 2012 and quickly made a name for himself, earning the NBA Rookie of the Year Award. He has been selected as an NBA All-Star six times and is one of only two Blazers to achieve this feat. Fans affectionately refer to him as “Dame Time” for his clutch performances.

Early Life

Damian Lamonte Ollie Lillard Sr. was born on July 15, 1990, in Oakland, California. His basketball talents emerged during his high school years in San Lorenzo, California. Seeking more playing time, he transferred to a high school in Alameda and then to Oakland High School, where he averaged nearly 20 points per game, increasing to 22.4 points per game in his senior year.

After high school, Lillard received a scholarship to play for Weber State in Utah. He continued to excel despite a foot injury sidelining him for several months. He ended his college career as a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award and declared for the 2012 NBA Draft after his junior year.

Damian Lillard NBA Career

Lillard was drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers in 2012 and made an immediate impact. In his first game, he recorded 23 points and 11 assists, becoming the third player in history to achieve such a feat in their debut. He averaged 19 points per game in his rookie season and was unanimously named NBA Rookie of the Year.

Throughout his career, Lillard has been known for his game-winning shots and record-breaking performances. In the 2013-2014 season, he made a game-winning three-point shot against the Houston Rockets in the playoffs. He was selected for the NBA All-Star Game in 2015 and signed a five-year, $120 million contract extension with the Blazers. He became the fastest player in NBA history to reach 600 career three-point shots. Despite injuries, Lillard continued to set records and earn accolades, including the Magic Johnson Award and the NBA Bubble Most Valuable Player Award.

Playing Style

Lillard is considered one of the best point guards in NBA history. He is praised for being a well-rounded player with no significant weaknesses, excelling in shooting, driving, and passing. His leadership abilities and relatively injury-free career have also earned him high regard.

Damian Lillard Contracts

In his first decade in the NBA, Lillard earned $195 million in salary and tens of millions more from endorsements. He has been one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world at times.

June 2017 – June 2018 : Earned $40 million from salary and endorsements.

: Earned $40 million from salary and endorsements. June 2018 – June 2019 : Earned $41 million.

: Earned $41 million. 2012 – 2018 : Earned $65.3 million in NBA salary alone.

: Earned $65.3 million in NBA salary alone. Following year: Earned $37 million from all sources.

In June 2019, Lillard signed a four-year, $196 million “supermax” contract with the Blazers, including a player option for $54.3 million in the last year.

Damian Lillard Record-Breaking Salary

On July 8, 2022, Lillard signed a two-year, $122 million contract extension with the Blazers, making him the first person to earn over $60 million per year in salary. By the end of this deal, his NBA career earnings will approach $450 million from salary alone.

Damian Lillard Brand Endorsements

Lillard has supplemented his NBA income with high-profile endorsements. He partnered with Adidas in 2012 and later signed a 10-year, $100 million contract with them. He has his own Adidas shoe line called the Adidas Dame.

In 2017, Lillard partnered with Powerade and signed additional contracts with brands like Spalding, Panini, Foot Locker, JBL, Biofreeze, and Moda Health. In 2019, he signed with Hulu to promote their live sports service.

Other Ventures

In 2020, Lillard purchased a Toyota dealership in McMinnville, Oregon, co-owning it with his longtime friend and business partner, Brian Sanders.

Lillard is also a rapper known as Dame D.O.L.L.A. He released his first single in 2015 and his debut album “The Letter O” in 2016, followed by two more albums in 2017 and 2019. He has collaborated with artists like Lil Wayne and Mozzy and established his own record label, Front Page Music.

Personal Life

Damian Lillard and his fiancée Kay’La Hanson welcomed twins in 2021. He also has another child from a previous relationship.

