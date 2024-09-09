Dan Levy’s Net Worth And Salary

Dan Levy, a renowned Canadian actor, writer, and producer, has a net worth of approximately $14 million. He is best known for co-creating the hit television series Schitt’s Creek alongside his father, Eugene Levy. Dan starred as David Rose, a role that earned him widespread recognition. As an executive producer and writer for the show, he played a pivotal role in its success. For the final season of Schitt’s Creek, Levy made history at the 2020 Emmy Awards by winning in four major categories: producing, writing, directing, and acting, becoming the first person to achieve this feat in a single year.

Date of Birth August 9, 1983 Place of Birth Toronto, Ontario Nationality Canadian Profession Actor, Writer, and Producer

Netflix Deal

In September 2021, Levy signed a highly lucrative “eight-figure” overall deal with Netflix, expanding his reach as a producer and content creator.

Early Life

Dan Levy was born on August 9, 1983, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, to Deborah Divine and comedy legend Eugene Levy. Growing up in a family that celebrated both Christmas and Chanukah, Levy pursued education at North Toronto Collegiate Institute before studying film production at York University and Ryerson University.

Levy’s television career began in 2006 when he became one of the original co-hosts of MTV Live. He gained further recognition for co-hosting MTV Canada’s The After Show and its spin-offs. Levy also appeared in the 2009 television film Degrassi Goes Hollywood and created his own MTV Christmas special.

Schitt’s Creek

In 2015, Levy co-founded Not a Real Company Productions with his father, leading to the creation of Schitt’s Creek, which became a cultural phenomenon. The series, which ran for six seasons, chronicled the fall of a wealthy family and featured Levy’s unforgettable portrayal of David Rose. At the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards in 2020, the show swept all major comedy categories, solidifying Levy’s place as a multi-talented force in the entertainment industry.

Post-Schitt’s Creek Career

Following the success of Schitt’s Creek, Levy continued to showcase his versatility. He co-hosted The Great Canadian Baking Show and made a guest appearance on Modern Family. In 2020, he starred in the HBO film Coastal Elites and hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live. He also lent his voice to the Netflix animated series Q-Force and created the cooking competition series The Big Brunch on HBO Max in 2022. In 2023, Levy appeared in The Idol and Sex Education.

Film Ventures

Levy made his film debut in 2013 with Admission and appeared in Stage Fright the following year. His notable film work includes the 2020 holiday film Happiest Season. In 2023, he starred in Haunted Mansion and made his feature directorial debut with Good Grief, which he also wrote, produced, and starred in. The film premiered on Netflix in early 2024.

Personal Life

Open about his sexuality, Levy publicly confirmed in 2020 that he is gay and has been out since the age of 18. He is an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and divides his time between Los Angeles and Toronto.

Real Estate

In November 2019, Levy purchased a $4.13 million home in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles, paying $400,000 over the asking price. This investment reflects his growing success and wealth in the entertainment industry.

