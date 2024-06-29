Dan Reynolds Net Worth

Dan Reynolds is an American musician, singer, songwriter, and producer with a net worth of $70 million. Best known as the frontman of the rock band Imagine Dragons, Reynolds has achieved significant success alongside bandmates Wayne Sermon, Ben McKee, and Daniel Platzman. In 2014, he was honored with the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s Hal David Starlight Award. Imagine Dragons have released multiple studio albums, including “Night Visions” (2012), “Smoke + Mirrors” (2015), “Evolve” (2017), “Origins” (2018), “Mercury – Act 1” (2021), and “Mercury – Acts 1 & 2” (2022), most of which have gone Platinum or higher in the U.S. Their 2015 single “Radioactive” achieved 14× Platinum status in the U.S. and 10× Platinum in Australia. The band is also known for hits such as “It’s Time,” “On Top of the World,” “Whatever It Takes,” and the Diamond-certified singles “Demons,” “Believer,” and “Thunder.”

Early Life

Daniel Coulter Reynolds was born on July 14, 1987, in Las Vegas, Nevada. He grew up in a Mormon household with eight siblings, the son of Christene M. Callister and author/lawyer Ronald Reynolds. Dan attended Bonanza High School and later enrolled at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. At 19, he volunteered as a missionary in Nebraska. After completing his mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he transferred to Brigham Young University to study music, marketing, and communications. While at BYU, Dan formed Imagine Dragons, which won a battle of the bands contest at the school. He eventually dropped out of BYU to pursue a full-time music career.

Imagine Dragons

Imagine Dragons released several EPs before their debut album “Night Visions” in 2012, which reached #2 on the “Billboard” 200 chart and was certified 7× Platinum in the U.S. The album included hits like “It’s Time,” “Radioactive,” “Demons,” and “On Top of the World.” Their second album, “Smoke + Mirrors” (2015), topped the “Billboard” 200 chart and went Platinum in five countries. Subsequent albums, “Evolve” (2017) and “Origins” (2018), both reached #2 on the “Billboard” 200 chart. “Evolve” went 3× Platinum in the U.S., featuring Diamond-certified singles “Believer” and “Thunder.”

In 2016, the band collaborated on the song “Sucker for Pain” for the “Suicide Squad” soundtrack, which charted in over 15 countries. Their song “Zero” was featured in the Disney film “Ralph Breaks the Internet” in 2018, and their fifth album, “Mercury – Act 1” (2021), topped the Top Alternative Albums chart. In 2022, “Mercury – Acts 1 & 2” reached #1 in Switzerland. Dan also discovered the band X Ambassadors and helped them secure a record deal. He formed the Interscope Records imprint Night Street Records in 2016 and signed K. Flay as the first artist. In 2017, he organized the LOVELOUD charity festival to support LGBTQ+ youth.

Catalog Sale

In August 2020, Imagine Dragons sold a portion of their song catalog to Concord for $100 million.

Personal Life

Dan Reynolds married Aja Volkman on March 5, 2011, and they have four children. The couple formed the indie rock duo Egyptian in 2011 and released the “Egyptian – EP” in 2012. They announced a divorce in 2018 but reconciled shortly after, only to separate again in 2022. Dan suffers from ankylosing spondylitis and ulcerative colitis and has been open about his struggles with depression. Although raised in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he described himself as “non-Mormon” in 2021 and focuses on a more spiritual rather than religious upbringing for his children.

In 2013, Imagine Dragons founded The Tyler Robinson Foundation to support families coping with pediatric cancer. The foundation’s 2018 gala raised $2.1 million. The band has also supported various causes, including Amnesty International, the OneOrlando Fund, and refugee relief efforts. In 2017, Dan received the Trevor Hero Award for his support of LGBTQ youth.

Dan Reynolds Awards and Nominations

Dan Reynolds has received numerous awards with Imagine Dragons, including three American Music Awards, 10 “Billboard” Music Awards, eight BMI Pop Awards, an MTV Video Music Award, and five Teen Choice Awards. The band has four Grammy nominations, winning Best Rock Performance for “Radioactive” in 2014. “Radioactive” was also nominated for Record of the Year, and the band earned nominations for Best Pop Vocal Album for “Evolve” and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Thunder” in 2018.

Real Estate

In 2017, Dan paid $1.1 million for a home in L.A.’s Eagle Rock neighborhood. He previously owned an 8,400 square-foot home in Las Vegas, which he sold in 2019 for $3.5 million. In July 2020, he bought a home in Malibu for $11.3 million, previously owned by Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. He listed it for sale in September 2023 for $18 million and found a buyer soon after.

