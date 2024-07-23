Dana Bash Siblings: Getting to Know David Schwartz

Dana Ruth Bash, born June 15, 1971, is a prominent American journalist and news anchor.

She is currently the host of Inside Politics and co-anchor of State of the Union on CNN.

Bash graduated cum laude from George Washington University with a degree in political communications and began her career at CNN as a producer.

She has moderated significant political debates and is recognized for her impactful coverage of U.S. politics.

Bash was previously married to Jeremy Bash and John King, with whom she has one son.

Siblings

Dana has one sibling, a younger brother named David Schwartz. Not much is publicly known about him, as he tends to keep a low profile compared to his famous sister.

It is unclear whether David works in journalism or media like Dana, or if he has pursued a different career path.

Despite their differing levels of public exposure, the siblings seem to maintain a close relationship.

Dana has mentioned her brother in interviews over the years, and in 2019, she posted a heartfelt birthday message to him on Instagram, expressing her affection by stating, “Happy birthday to my baby brother @davidschwartz1 who is the best brother a girl could ask for.”

Career

Bash has had a successful and distinguished career in journalism.

She began her journey at CNN’s Washington D.C. Bureau in 1993 after graduating from George Washington University with a B.A. in political communications.

Starting as a library assistant, Bash quickly moved up the ranks to become an editor and producer, contributing to shows like Inside Politics with Wolf Blitzer and Evans & Novak.

Her reporting has garnered significant recognition.

In 2002, Bash received a Dirksen Award from the National Press Foundation for her work on government interceptions of Al-Qaeda translations on September 10, 2001.

She covered the 2000 U.S. presidential primaries, the 2004 presidential campaign, the 2006 midterm elections, and the 2008 presidential elections, for which she earned a Peabody Award.

In addition to her election coverage, Bash served as a White House correspondent during George W. Bush’s administration.

In 2006, she shifted her focus to covering the U.S. Congress, winning her second Dirksen Award in 2010 for her reporting on congressional “earmarks.”

Bash’s career continued to flourish, and in August 2015, she was promoted to chief political correspondent at CNN.

She has moderated Republican presidential primary debates in 2015 and 2016, showcasing her expertise in political discourse.

Currently, Bash is the host of Inside Politics and co-anchor of State of the Union on CNN.

Accolades

Bash has received numerous accolades throughout her journalism career.

Notably, she has won two Dirksen Awards from the National Press Foundation for her distinguished reporting on Congress.

In 2008, Bash was awarded a Peabody Award for her coverage of the presidential election in the CNN series, America Votes 2008.

In 2019, she received the Sol Taishoff Award for Excellence in Broadcast Journalism from the National Press Foundation.

Additionally, Bash has been nominated for several Emmy Awards, including for her work on CNN’s coverage of Election Night 2008 and for Outstanding Live Coverage of a Breaking News Story.

Personal life

Bash’s personal life includes two notable marriages and a strong focus on her role as a mother. Her first marriage was to Jeremy Bash in 1998.

Jeremy is a prominent figure in the field of national security, having served as the chief of staff at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Department of Defense during the Obama administration.

Their marriage lasted for nearly nine years, but they divorced in 2007.

Despite their separation, both have maintained a professional respect for each other, particularly given their shared background in political and media circles.

In 2008, Bash married John King, another well-known journalist and CNN anchor. The couple welcomed their son, Jonah King, in June 2011.

Jonah has been a significant part of Bash’s life, and she often expresses her love and pride for him in interviews and on social media.

However, Bash and King divorced in 2012 after four years of marriage.

Their relationship, while it did not last, was characterized by their shared commitment to journalism and their mutual respect for each other’s careers.

As a mother, Bash has emphasized the importance of balancing her demanding career with her responsibilities at home.

She often speaks about the joys and challenges of parenting, particularly as a working mother in a high-pressure environment.

Jonah has been a source of inspiration for her, and she strives to be a positive role model for him.