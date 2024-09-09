Danielle Colby Net Worth

Danielle Colby, also known as Danielle Colby-Cushman, is a versatile American dancer, model, producer, and television personality with an estimated net worth of $1.5 million. She gained widespread fame as a key cast member on the hit History Channel reality show American Pickers, which has been airing since 2010. Beyond her TV success, Danielle is a renowned burlesque performer under the stage name “Dannie Diesel,” and she founded both the Burlesque Le’ Moustache troupe and Dannie Diesel’s Bump ‘n’ Grind Academy, a burlesque school.

Early Life

Born on December 3, 1975, in Davenport, Iowa, Danielle was raised in a strict Jehovah’s Witness household. Her family’s dynamic and upbringing shaped much of her early life. She has two sisters, Ann (stage name Carbomb Betty) and Tara. Danielle’s passion for burlesque was sparked after attending a performance by comedian Margaret Cho and dancer Satan’s Angel while living in Chicago.

Burlesque and Entrepreneurship

Danielle’s burlesque troupe, Burlesque Le’ Moustache, performed across Iowa and Illinois, and she later opened Dannie Diesel’s Bump ‘n’ Grind Academy in Chicago to teach others the art of burlesque dancing. Prior to her television fame, Danielle spent three years competing in roller derby, owning the team Big Mouth Mickies until she had to leave due to injuries. Additionally, she ventured into the fashion world with a retro clothing company called 4 Miles 2 Memphis, briefly operating a store in Chicago.

Rise to Fame on American Pickers

In 2010, Danielle’s longtime friend Mike Wolfe invited her to join American Pickers as part of his Antique Archaeology office team. Mike’s vision was to create a fresh perspective on antiques, and Danielle’s unique personality fit perfectly into this goal. Since its debut, the show has aired over 300 episodes, and in its first year, it became the top-rated non-fiction series of 2010.

Danielle’s love for history drives her role on the show, where she emphasizes the importance of understanding the backstories of vintage items to truly appreciate their value. Her passion for uncovering hidden histories, even the darker sides, fuels her continuous search for artifacts and stories.

Personal Life

Danielle married Chad Cushman in 2004, and the couple has two children, Miles and Memphis. However, the pressures of fame contributed to their 2012 divorce. Danielle later married French graphic designer Alexandre De Meyer in 2015, but they parted ways by the end of that year. In 2020, she announced her engagement to Jeremy Scheuch, whom she had been with for nearly six years. Beyond her personal life, Danielle is deeply involved in philanthropy, especially in Puerto Rico, where she helps with island rebuilding, orphanage support, and raising awareness about human trafficking.

Real Estate

In August 2018, Danielle made a real estate purchase in Erie, Illinois, acquiring a charming farmhouse for $295,000. The 1,584-square-foot home is situated on 4.56 acres of land, featuring a stream and pond—an idyllic retreat that reflects her eclectic lifestyle.

Danielle Colby net worth is $1.5 million.